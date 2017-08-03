3 Retail Stocks That Are Opening Their Doors Again

Spurred by ongoing gains in the labor market, a falling unemployment rate and hopes of an acceleration in wage gains, retail stocks are on the move for the first time in months. The SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) is is rising up and out of a four-month consolidation range as it recovers from a near-20% decline from its post-election high in December.

Source: Shutterstock

Additional pressure on the industry includes the dominant position of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) (and online competitors in general) and consumer spending trends, which show millennials are more interested in experiences rather than stuff.

But with a turnaround now at hand, watch for the XRT to lift toward its February/May high — which would also challenge the 200-day moving average — for a gain of roughly 10% from here.

If it happens, these three stocks, showing fresh signs of strength, should be big beneficiaries.

Next Page