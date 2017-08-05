5 Biotech Stocks That Are Breaking Higher

U.S. equities are continuing to melt higher on Wednesday as fears over the North Korean missile strike earlier in the week are fading amid a fresh focus on possible tax reform legislation.

Source: Shutterstock

Also, we’re seeing fading concerns about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the impact on the U.S. energy industry.

Biotechnology stocks are surging, driving the Nasdaq to big-time gains, thanks to specific M&A activity after Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE ) was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) for $12 billion.

Here are five biotech stocks surging in response:

