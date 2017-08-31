Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock a Bigger Bubble Than Amazon?

Investors don’t need look too closely to see that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) is headed toward a higher valuation than both Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). As BABA stock has almost doubled in price this year, it’s pushed the company’s market cap to close to $440 billion.

Source: Shutterstock

The Amazon.com comparison is important because Alibaba is often described as the Chinese Amazon; but not exactly. BABA was not built to hold inventory or handle logistics. It was built to allow small suppliers to reach global markets. Only now, through its own TMall, has it begun building out a physical infrastructure.

Another difference is that Alibaba is far more profitable than Amazon and this has fueled the stock’s rise. BABA stock is up an eye-popping 96% this year, while Amazon has gained 17%, taking the Seattle company’s market cap to just shy of $465 billion.

Where does Alibaba stock go from here?

Feel the Love

Here at InvestorPlace, we’re all believers in the Alibaba story. Larry Ramer calls it a screaming buy. Even the units that are losing money, like digital media, are showing enormous growth, while its cloud is now profitable and it is surging internationally. The company is only getting started, adds Luce Emerson.

The recent dip in the stock, along with other NASDAQ leaders, may be your last best chance to get in, writes Tyler Craig. The near-$10 a share decline still leaves it above its 20-day moving average, which is going up like a rocket. Joseph Hargett has a $250 price target on the stock.

Want a another opinion? Four of the highest-ranked stock pickers on data engine TipRanks.com have a price target of $200 or higher on BABA stock.

Or, you can get fat profits by using options, as Nicholas Chahine has described. Sell the $130 put or do a spread trade, selling the $130-$125 credit put spread, should be easy money, he writes.

The Real Chinese Amazon

If you really want the Chinese Amazon, you don’t want Alibaba at all. You want to buy JD.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ), which until early August had been outperforming BABA. It fell after reporting earnings that InvestorPlace colleague Vince Martin saw as good though the market was disappointed after it had bid the stock to more than 100 times earnings.

By holding inventory and building infrastructure, JD.com is actually bigger than Alibaba on the top line, with $13.8 billion in sales last quarter. The difference is that, like Amazon before it scaled, JD.com has to invest ahead of its growth; that cost them about $70 million.

