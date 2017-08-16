Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is a Whale of an Opportunity

If investing alongside whales is your thing, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) should be on your radar. But instead of owning BAC stock outright, let me suggest a way to go long alongside Warren Buffett with a much greater margin of safety.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) is sinking its teeth into a massive position in BofA. But this wasn’t a major reveal from Berkshire’s recent 13F — back in June, Buffett revealed that it will convert warrants it holds on Bank of America into 700 million shares of common stock. 700 million!

The investment firm will obtain its stockpile of BAC stock by selling a well-placed preferred-share bet of $5 billion in conjunction with exercising warrants which were placed in 2011 during more troublesome times as other investors fretted over Bank of America’s capital needs.

It’s a nice swap, and the move will make Berkshire the largest owner of Bank of America. And clearly, that makes Buffett bullish on the bank’s prospects. But let’s be clear: If you want to swim alongside a whale like Warren Buffett, buying stock today doesn’t offer the massive margin of safety the Oracle of Omaha maintains.

In converting his position, the cost per share is $7.14 for each of those 700 million shares. In relation to Bank of America stock’s current price of $24.47, that’s an open profit nearing 250%!

Having said that, let’s think about the now. There’s an uncertain interest rate situation, geopolitical tensions and bearish seasonality upon the market to contend with. So if you want to invest in BAC stock, let’s look at the chart for guidance, then the options pits for a strategy.

Click to Enlarge Take a look at BofA’s chart. In 2017, the bank has scratched out barely market-beating gains — not bad, of course, but not nearly what Wall Street might have expected considering the go-go run in late 2016 following the surprise victory of President Donald Trump.

But there’s good news. A modest-but-chugging-along up-channel has formed amid 2017’s chop ‘n’ slop.

If a new higher high develops, it would put shares in a testing position of this year’s intermediate high of $25.77. Should that occur, we could see a breakout to new highs assisted by a new period of relative strength.

