Ford Motor Company (F) CEO Jim Hackett Isn’t Earning His Keep

Three months ago, yours truly here wrote that new Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) CEO Jim Hackett wasn’t the right man for the job, and that owners of F stock would likely end up regretting the choice they were cheering. Although Hackett is a respectable, honorable man, he just wasn’t what Ford needed.

I haven’t changed my mind.

While Hackett hit the ground running and his “brand” has become very visible within the company’s halls as well as publicly, a closer scrutinizing look at the changes he’s put in place leaves shareholders wondering exactly what actual changes he has put in place.

So far we’ve heard lots of vagaries, but we’ve not heard much about what Ford is specifically going to do to, you know … make more money.

An Uninspired Start

Odds are good anyone reading this is at least aware Hackett is working on a 100-day plan — a plan that sets the tone and direction for his tenure within the first 100 days of taking over.

The plan itself has been and remains out of public reach, but the four key goals have been no secret. They are:

Re-evaluate revenue opportunities

Evaluate the “fitness of the company”

Re-evaluate capital deployment

Renew focus on innovation

They all sound like savvy moves. Read through them again, though. Aren’t they all things all companies should be doing all the time? I’m reminded of something I’ve heard too often in my business career: “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” How do you define company fitness? What will you do if you spot new revenue opportunities? Where will capital be redeployed, if available?

Perhaps answers to those questions exist, but are still kept under wraps until Hackett can hammer out the details. But he hasn’t been shy about painting pictures of where the company is going, or where it’s not going yet.

Case in point: In July, Hackett explained, “I want to leave the message that Europe is a place we’re going to be,” which contrasts with a recent decision from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) to leave the enviable but difficult market. Again though, there’s a stark difference between sending a message you want to be in Europe and actually remaining in Europe and becoming meaningfully viable.

Maybe that’s what Hackett meant to say. But it’s another suspiciously non-committal idea that’s not exactly inspiring to F stock owners.

Autonomous Technology

That confusing message pales in comparison to the outright step backward Ford took when Hackett recently declared the company wouldn’t have an autonomous driving technology on the road as soon as previous CEO Mark Fields had planned.

