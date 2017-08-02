Sell GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Ahead of Its Likely Troubled Earnings Report

Once a darling of Wall Street, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) has turned into an ugly duckling. The troubled action camera company is set to report quarterly earnings after the bell on the Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

GoPro is reporting against the backdrop of increased competition from Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ), a company which has been doing really well lately in the action sports markets GoPro has traditionally dominated. Consequently, GoPro stock looks like a sell into the earnings report.

Although I love to play the contrarian, that won’t be the case here. If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck

Unfortunately for GPRO bulls, GoPro stock is nothing more than a dead duck.

GoPro Didn’t Have a Great Quarter

My research suggests GoPro didn’t have the best quarter.

Search interest trends remain decidedly weak. One of the best ways to gauge interest in GoPro product is to see how many people are searching the company online. Global search interest in GoPro spiked in late 2014, at the same time that GoPro stock was spiking close to $100. As search interest in GoPro fell from that late 2014 peak, so did GPRO stock.

Today, those search interest trends remain weak, and that’s a negative indicator for where GoPro stock is heading. Since April, search interest is down about 12% year-over-year. In the first three months of 2017, search interest was down 8% year-over-year. So, not only is search interest negative year-over-year, but the declines are getting bigger. That implies a ramp up in GoPro’s loss of popularity.

That is pretty negative news for GoPro stock ahead of its earnings report.

Meanwhile, web traffic checks are mixed. According to website analytics platform SimilarWeb, gopro.com web traffic share is trending up across all major categories. That includes globally, in the United States and among comparable consumer electronics websites.

Peer website analytics platform Alexa, though, gives a more neutral read gopro.com. According to Alexa, web traffic is more-or-less flat year-over-year. Quantcast, another website analytics platform, actually gives a bearish read on gopro.com. According to Quantcast data, gopro.com web traffic is actually down year-over-year.

