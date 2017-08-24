Jackson Hole Meeting Sets Wall Street on Edge

U.S. equities ended lower on Thursday as traders grew increasingly worried about the approach of Hurricane Harvey to the Texas coast, the implications of the now approved Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) purchase of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), and the increasingly strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans heading into the debt ceiling deadline.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1% and the Russell 2000 broke with recent trends to gain 0.3%. Treasury bonds were weaker, the dollar was stronger, gold lost 0.2% and crude oil fell 2% on worries Harvey would damage refinery facilities in Texas, thus worsening the oversupply situation.



Click to EnlargeBreadth was mixed and volume light, with NYSE activity at 88.5% of the 30-day average. Healthcare led the way with a 0.3% gain while consumer staples were the laggards, down 1.3%, as grocers and retailers took a hit after AMZN announced price cuts at WFM starting on Monday.

Regulatory approval of the deal came yesterday, so Amazon is wasting little time. Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) fell 8.1%, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) fell 5%, and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) fell 4%.

In other bad news, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM ) fell 9.5% after missing quarterly earnings estimates by around 7% on weaker revenues and margins as its Folgers coffee business struggled.

On the upside, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ) gained 17.1% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat with revenues 3% ahead of estimates.

Conclusion

The same themes are recurring: Horrible market breadth, widening selling pressure and growing concern about the path of fiscal and monetary policy. All eyes are on Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen’s speech regarding financial stability at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

The most recent Fed meeting minutes — from the July powwow — suggests growing frustration with an easing of financial conditions over the past three years, despite steady short-term rate hikes.

So despite soft inflation readings, watch for Yellen to talk up the financial stability angle rather than softer inflation. At least that’s what Deutsche Bank strategists are looking for.

UBS believes it will be a snooze fest, however, as policymakers have essentially already teed up the start of “quantitative tightening” at their September meeting.

Today’s Trading Landscape

