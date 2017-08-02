3 Mexican Stocks to Buy With a Distracted White House

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder in Washington, the Donald Trump administration proves us wrong. In a bizarre series of rapid-fire staff changes, the White House is trying new directions. However, it’s doing so at great cost. News media is blasting the seemingly chaotic environment. And amid the cacophony, Mexican stocks have quietly emerged as standout performers.

This is not the course President Trump originally envisioned for his administration.

Running on a campaign promise to “drain the swamp,” instead, the American public is treated to “retain the swamp.” In a matter of weeks, the President let go White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, communications director Anthony Scaramucci and press secretary Sean Spicer. No matter what the specific reasoning, the optics certainly aren’t favorable.

The administration needs to quickly put the drama aside and strategize for the future. Airing dirty laundry in public, such as openly criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is counterproductive. The extracurricular activities also impede the White House in any efforts towards enacting pro-business economic policies, which is Trump’s forte. But the ongoing drama sits just fine for investors of Mexican stocks.

What seemed like a death knell for our neighbors south of the border has turned into a veritable fiesta. Rather than reacting to every presidential outburst on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) with their own fiery reactions, Mexico is “reading” Trump. What they have discovered is a White House that talks tough, but doesn’t necessarily deliver on its threats.

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say that Trump emboldened Mexico. The proud nation would love nothing more than to prove Trump wrong at his own game. Here are three Mexican stocks to buy with a distracted White House.

