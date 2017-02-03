3 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy for “Executive” Power

Reducing regulations to spark economic activity was a key campaign message promised by Donald Trump. While well-intentioned, the other mandates that the President enacted have unfortunately distracted the general public. Still, last Friday’s executive order, “Core Principles For Regulating The United States Financial System,” should prove to be a positive step forward. Regional banks and other non-major bank stocks are paying particular attention to the latest developments.

At issue is the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was signed into law by the Obama administration in 2010.

The direct result (and consequence) of Dodd-Frank was the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Originally designed to make the markets fairer for retail investors, the Act instead created yet another government bureaucracy. Even then, Dodd-Frank could be justified if it actually performed as intended.

Instead, Dodd-Frank became the U.S. Postal Service, essentially useless and unprofitable. What made things worse was that all bank stocks regardless of size had to abide by the regulations. And institutions that meet a minimum threshold of asset value came under intense scrutiny. That means the same stress tests that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) endured had to be taken by regional banks. Regardless of your political affiliations, such wanton waste simply makes no sense.

According to a study by the American Action Forum, Dodd-Frank incurred “$24 billion in final rule costs and 61 million paperwork burden hours.” The Wall Street Journal further added that the Act destroyed small and regional banks. During its first five years, the nation lost, on average, one small bank or credit union per day.

Since regional banks are integral to small businesses and communities, this executive order is personal to Donald Trump. Many believe that his promise to make America great again entails bringing jobs back. That’s only half the story. The other half involves shoring up our infrastructure, and helping small businesses. Because it’s the little guys that do most of the hiring, the President can’t ignore their needs. In turn, that means boosting regional banks.

Unlike other executive orders, the “Core Principles” should find much-needed bipartisan support. Here are three bank stocks that will soon find sustained relief.

Next Page