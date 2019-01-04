Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

One of the themes of the fourth-quarter plunge in the broad markets last year was that strong earnings reports simply weren’t enough. The earnings calendar actually was rather favorable for U.S. companies in October and November: the majority of S&P 500 components beat earnings expectations. Yet the selloff in U.S. stocks continued largely unabated.

As earnings season begins in a couple of weeks, the question is whether this time will be different. As concerns mount surrounding the Fed, tariffs and recession risk, investors are worried about what’s coming, not what is happening. And even strong earnings reports simply may not be enough to change that.

The earnings calendar is light next week, but there are a few key reports to watch closely. Earnings from a major homebuilder will give key data on U.S. housing. And the reaction to that report could show whether investors are willing to step into construction stocks after a long, deep selloff. A consumer stalwart will try and reverse its recent slide.

And the marijuana sector faces one of the biggest earnings reports in its brief history. The big names aren’t reporting quite yet, but next week’s news could foreshadow how investors will react when they do.

Lennar (LEN)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9, before market open

Housing and construction stocks were hammered in 2018, and Lennar (NYSE: LEN ), the nation’s largest homebuilder, was not spared. LEN stock dropped 38%, and it wasn’t alone. Rival D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI ) fell 32%, and many building products manufacturers and distributors performed even worse.

From here, the selloff looks like a buying opportunity. Last month, I called out the iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB ) as the best exchange-traded fund for 2019. And I’ve highlighted LEN stock as one of six individual stocks to buy for investors who see a sector-wide rally coming.

But for those calls to be right, Lennar needs to deliver on Wednesday. There are reasons for the pressure on the space, with housing permits slowing and interest rates (and thus mortgage payments) rising. Lennar can assuage some of those investor fears with a strong report.

Investors throughout the sector will be watching Lennar earnings closely, and the reaction to those earnings. If the earnings are good, perhaps the news in construction isn’t as bad as investors seem to believe. And if those investors buy the dip in LEN stock, that may signal that the sector’s long decline may be near an end.

Constellation Brands (STZ) (STZ.B)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9, before market open

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ , NYSE: STZ.B ) has been one of the biggest victims of the market-wide selloff. STZ shares fell by one-third from mid-October highs to a 19-month low last December.

A decline in marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ), in which Constellation took a stake in August, is one factor. But valuation and growth concerns in the liquor and beer businesses appear to be the larger drivers.

That makes Constellation earnings on Wednesday morning an interesting test case for the market as a whole. Constellation’s track record in terms of beating expectations has been solid for years, save for a stumble with the Q1 report in June.

The catch remains: An earnings beat, in this market, may not be enough. If Constellation beats estimates, and STZ stock falls anyway, that could be a sign that, once again, the earnings calendar isn’t going to change investors’ minds. But a beat from Constellation and a bounce in STZ stock would instill confidence that good earnings reports might matter again.

Aphria (APHA)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, Jan. 11, before market open

Cannabis producer Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) reports fiscal second-quarter earnings on Friday morning. But earnings — though they will be important — won’t be the only news in the quarter.

Indeed, it’s hard to conceive of a single earnings report containing more potential news. Aphria stock was hammered last month by a short-seller report that alleged self-dealing in acquisitions in Latin America. The company pledged a detailed rebuttal within weeks, but the response hasn’t been released yet. It’s possible Aphria will do so next week, potentially in conjunction with the earnings report.

There’s also the fact that Aphria is the subject of a hostile takeover offer by Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS: GGBXF ). As James Brumley pointed out, the terms of the deal don’t look particularly attractive. But APHA management no doubt will be asked about the Green Growth offer and the potential of a different deal in the wake of investments by Constellation and Altria (NYSE: MO ) in the cannabis space.

And of course, the actual numbers will be closely watched, given the race for market share in cannabis and the high valuations in the sector.

Aphria has the chance to re-establish its credibility with a strong report and a forceful rebuttal to the shorts. It also could leave significant questions unanswered and forestall any potential of being the next cannabis producer targeted by an acquirer. Simply put, Friday’s report is enormous, even beyond the numbers. And the numbers themselves are important for Aphria and the rest of the cannabis industry.

As of this writing, Vince Martin did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.