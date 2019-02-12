5 Dividend Stocks Making Meaningful Moves Higher

U.S. equities are surging higher again on Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average off of support near its 200-day moving average to close in on highs set earlier in the month.

Catalysts for the optimism include reports of a tentative agreement on border security ahead of a Friday deadline to avoid another government closure, ongoing hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and ongoing dovish vibes from the Federal Reserve. The Q4 earnings season is winding down as well, which is opening up the share buyback window allowing corporate executives to load up their balance sheets with their own shares once more.

While high-growth stocks in areas like technology are leading the way higher, the more conservative dividend stocks are coming along for the ride too. Here are five dividend stocks paying a dividend of 4% or more that are worth a look:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)



Click to Enlarge

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM ) are enjoying a lift off of support near its 50-day moving average, setting up a run at the 200-day average that hasn’t been crossed since December. The company, which pays a 4.4% dividend yield, is benefiting from signs of lift from crude oil as it forms an inverse head-and-shoulders reversal pattern that traces a rally back to levels seen in late October.

The company will next report results on May 3 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 85 cents per share on revenues of $70.4 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 1, earnings of $1.44 per share beat estimates by 35 cents on an 8.1% rise in revenues.

Chevron (CVX)



Click to Enlarge

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX ), which pay a 4.1% dividend yield, are challenging their 200-day moving average to cap a near-19% rise off of its late December low. Watch for an extension to the early October high near $126 a share, which would be worth a gain of more than 8% from here.

The company will next report results on May 3 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.43 per share on revenues of $38.3 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 1, earnings of $1.95 beat estimates by 6 cents per share on a 12.6% rise in revenues.

Philip Morris (PM)



Click to Enlarge

Shares of Philip Morris (NYSE: PM ) have climbed back up and over their 200-day moving average, capping a rise of 23% from the lows seen in late December. The company, which carries a juicy 5.8% dividend yield, has benefited from regulatory and popular scrutiny of new e-cig competitors from the likes of Juul.

The company will next report results on May 9 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.03 per share on revenues of $6.8 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 7, earnings of $1.25 beat estimates by 9 cents per share despite a 9% drop in revenues.

IBM (IBM)



Click to Enlarge

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) shares are extending their recent recovery above their 200-day moving average, closing the gapped move lower that they suffered from in the middle of October. IBM stock, which carries a 5.7% dividend yield, is benefiting from a turnaround in sales momentum and positive forward guidance issued by management.

The company will next report results on April 23 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.2 per share on revenues of $18.8 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 22, earnings of $4.87 per share beat estimates by 5 cents on a 3.5% decline in revenues.

Schlumberger (SLB)



Click to Enlarge

Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB ) are consolidating their recent push above their 50-day moving average, setting up a run at the 200-day average that hasn’t been touched since back in August. The company reported a 17% increase in revenues for its production segment while drilling revenue increased by 10% as U.S. shale producers continue to ramp up.

The company will next report results on April 18 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 30 cents per share on revenues of $7.9 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 18, earnings of 36 cents per share missed estimates by 2 cents on flat revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.