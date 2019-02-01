3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Can earnings next week keep the market’s momentum going? That’s the big question at the moment. The earnings calendar so far this year has been solid, with several key earnings reports this week moving market indices.

Big names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and even General Electric (NYSE: GE ) have rallied big after their earnings reports. And the broad market has followed their lead: The S&P 500 is at its highest levels in almost two months and gained 7.9% in January — its best January in 32 years.

Earnings next week may not have quite the same fireworks. But there are some key earnings reports on the earnings calendar. Another tech giant will try and match the success of its mega-cap peers. A consumer leader likely will give more detail on a huge strategy shift. And one of tech’s more volatile stocks will try and keep a recent rally going.

It’s another big week for the market – and another opportunity for more good news on the earnings front to send stocks higher.

Source: Shutterstock

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, Feb. 4, after market close

It was the FAANG stocks, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), that led the market higher in recent years. And it was that same group that led the market south late last year.

It hardly seems a coincidence, then, that the group has had a series of strong earnings reports of late. Apple admittedly cut guidance just after the New Year, but AAPL rallied after the report was delivered this week. Facebook shares jumped after earnings. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) shares are up 27% this year. And Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) just posted a blowout quarter.

Can Alphabet earnings next week keep the FAANG streak going? It seems likely. Alphabet earnings are going to be based on advertising sales, after all — and from that standpoint, Facebook’s strength bodes well for Alphabet stock.

But if Alphabet earnings on Monday disappoint at all, that could be a problem for GOOGL stock. Any weakness will only look worse in comparison to the strength seen elsewhere and could lead GOOGL to buck the recent bullish trend in large-cap tech.

Source: Shutterstock

Disney (DIS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5, after market close

When Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) reports fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, the numbers likely won’t be the primary focus. Analysts aren’t expecting much to begin with: consensus estimates suggest an 18% decline in EPS and a year-over-year drop in revenue.

But even if Disney beats – or misses – it’s not clear it will matter all that much to DIS stock. This is now a multi-year story, as the company gets set to launch its streaming service later this year. The company’s plans – and potentially the timing of the launch – likely will dominate the post-earnings conference call.

Streaming won’t be the only topic of discussion, however. Disney still hasn’t closed its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX , NASDAQ: FOXA ) – or figured out what to do with Fox’s regional sports networks. ESPN and ABC are facing cord-cutting headwinds – and Disney needs a better plan for those networks.

There are a lot of moving parts here as a massive media company embarks on a multi-year transformation. In that context, a single quarter’s earnings aren’t likely to matter all that much: investors are trying to figure out what will happen in 2021 and 2022, not what did happen in at the end of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Twitter (TWTR)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 7, after market close

For Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ), the focus of Thursday’s earnings report probably will be on the numbers. The company clearly has righted the ship, with steadily improving results over the past few quarters.

The question here might be how much room is left for improvement. MoffettNathanson made precisely that point in downgrading TWTR this week. Comparisons are tougher, and advertiser demand may not be rising as fast as investors expect.

Considering that Twitter will give initial 2019 guidance along with earnings next week, the report itself here looks key. There aren’t questions about strategy and execution at this point. Rather, the question is if Twitter can provide better growth than investors already are pricing in.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.