4 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy as They Perk Up

U.S. equities continued their upward push on Monday, clearing technical resistance from the late-2018 highs near the 2,800 level on the S&P 500. Investors are looking past everything from a lack of a U.K. Brexit deal to no progress on the China-U.S. trade front.

Instead, the focus is on buying into lagging, under-owned and under-valued areas of the market. Areas like semiconductors.

With the S&P 500 just a hop, skip and a jump away from challenging its previous all-time high set in early October, a number of well-known mega-cap stocks are just now coming back to life. The push to new highs will be driven, in large part, by late arriving breakouts like these.

Here are four mega-cap stocks to watch:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are making a decisive run at their 200-day moving average, a level of resistance that hasn’t been tested since the middle of November. After a near 40% decline from the early October highs, the dip buyers are coming in with force now as excitement builds for all-new iPhone designs later this year. And as one of the largest mega-cap stocks out there, AAPL breaking out can move the whole market.

The company will next report results on April 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.39 per share on revenues of $57.6 billion. When the company last reported on January 29, earnings of $4.18 beat estimates by a penny on a 4.5% decline in revenues.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ) stock is surging higher on Monday, rising more than 2.3% to challenge their 200-day moving average on reports the company is set to sell its retirement services unit to Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG ). The move is seen as a positive narrowing of management focus amid worries about its mortgage loan and credit card businesses.

The company will next report results on April 12 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.12 per share on revenues of $21.1 billion. When the company last reported on January 15, earnings of $1.21 per share beat estimates by three cents on a 4.9% drop in revenues.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM ) have pushed up and over their 200-day moving average to cap an impressive 20% rise off of its late December lows. With warmer weather coming, watch for the start of the peak home buying season and what that could mean for the mortgage loan market — a key profit center for the big banks.

The company will next report results on April 12 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.38 per share on revenues of $28.2 billion. When the company last reported on January 15, earnings of $1.98 per share missed estimates by 21 cents on an 8.1% rise in revenues.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) shares are perking up and out of a long downward channel going back to March 2018 that took prices down to support levels first reached in late 2016. Market volatility and higher interest rates (lowering bond prices) have weighed on investment bank stocks in general. But with the coming Lyft IPO and a resurgence of market strength, value hunters are coming back in.

The company will next report results on April 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $10.5 billion. When the company last reported on January 17, earnings of 80 cents per share beat estimates by nine cents on a 10.% drop in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth held no positions in the aforementioned securities.