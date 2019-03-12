4 Consumer Stocks Snapping Out of the Doldrums

U.S. equities bounce back on Monday despite all the drama surrounding Boeing (NYSE: BA ) as it faces trouble with its 737 MAX airliner after a series of two fatal crashes within five months. There were no survivors from either. And the circumstances of the tragedies look similar.

But outside of that, the market seems ready to rally after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tested its 200-day moving average last week. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell was on his best behavior in a recent 60 Minutes interview, continuing the dovish vibes. GDP growth has been solid. And no news seems to be good news concerning ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

As a result, a number of consumer-oriented stocks are pushing higher. Here are four to watch:

Apple (AAPL)



Click to Enlarge Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are pushing up and out of a three-month consolidation range, heading for a test of resistance near its 200-day moving average. This marks a rise of more than 25% off of the early January lows. Anticipation is building ahead of an expected unveiling of an over-the-top streaming service to compete with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

The company will next report results on April 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.39 per share on revenues of $7.6 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 29, earnings of $4.18 per share beat estimates by a penny despite a 4.5% drop in revenue (as iPhone sales slowed).

JC Penney (JCP)



Click to EnlargeTurnaround retailer JC Penney (NYSE: JCP ) is enjoying a surge of buying interest, pushing shares up and over their 200-day moving average for the first time since a short-lived excursion back in early 2018.

The last sustained move above this level was way back in 2016 as the company has been beleaguered by years of management turnover and competing strategic visions.

But a focus on core merchandising — and an exit from the furniture and appliance businesses — is creating new momentum.

The company will next report results on May 30 before the bell. Analysts are looking for a loss of 38 cents per share on revenues of $2.49 billion. When the company last reported on February 28, earnings of 18 cents per share matched estimates on a 9.5% drop in revenues.

Best Buy (BBY)



Click to Enlarge Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) are holding fast above its 200-day moving average, capping a 40%-plus rally off of its late December lows. The stock has enjoyed a number of analyst upgrades lately, including from Telsey Advisory Group who raised their price target to $74 on confidence in solid execution, market share gains, and traction in its services offerings.

The company will next report results on May 29 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 86 cents per share on revenues of $9.1 billion. When the company last reported on February 27, earnings of $2.72 beat estimates by 14 cents on a 3.7% drop in revenues.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)



Click to Enlarge Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX ), which sells mail-order fashion boxes powered by a style algorithm, are enjoying an epic short-covering rally of nearly 30% on Tuesday. This pushes prices up and out of an inverse head-and-shoulders reversal pattern going back to October with a break of neckline resistance near its 200-day moving average.

The move comes after the company reported strong quarterly results overnight. Earnings of 12 cents per share beat estimates by seven cents on a 25% rise in revenues. Forward guidance was raised, as well. Valuations are high, but with 20% top-line growth there is momentum here.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.