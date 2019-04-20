Wednesday morning brought with it an unexpected development. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) had settled their years-long legal dispute. And Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), in response, slunk away from the 5G space with its tail between its legs. That’s because, of all the winners that 5G stocks will create, Intel believes it’s already lost out in the mobile 5G space, which our own Matt McCall predicts to be a mega-opportunity that comes along once in a lifetime :

“Only one company can be first. But in the coming years there will be a slew of big winners as 5G becomes mainstream,” Matt wrote recently on InvestorPlace.com.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to better understand the opportunity we have with 5G stocks …

Long before Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), there was Blockbuster. You may remember it. Personally, the local Blockbuster in my small hometown was an entertainment hub. Beyond row after row of thrillers, horror flicks and obscure kung-fu dubs, you could find candy, popcorn and those gigantic lollipops no reasonable person could finish. Some Blockbuster stores, mine included, had video game stations set up to test out the latest in next-gen tech. I could spend hours there, and sometimes did.

When the dial-up modem came along, I still frequented my local Blockbuster.

When Netflix.com came online in 1998, the first web-based rental retailer, I still visited Blockbuster.

But when the Netflix app became available on mainstream entertainment hubs — like set-top boxes and Microsoft’s Xbox 360 – my trips to Blockbuster thinned. The internet had expanded beyond dial-up, and by this time in 2008, Netflix had found the perfect confluence of application, platform and technology. I soon stopped visiting Blockbuster altogether.

The entertainment hub had moved online, and Blockbuster shrunk from the challenge … not unlike what Intel is doing today. Sure, Blockbuster made attempts to staunch the bleeding. Remember Total Access? It was Blockbuster’s way of becoming Netflix, only it chose to mail DVDs rather than stream video. Intel’s exit from the 5G mobile space, where the market opportunity is the largest for 5G stocks, reminds me of Blockbuster’s wrong decision …

Why would Intel back off if the opportunity is so great?

From Ars Technica:

“Then last year, as Apple’s legal battle with Qualcomm heated up, Intel became Apple’s sole supplier for 4G wireless chips in the iPhone. Intel additionally was working to develop 5G chips for Apple to use in future versions of the iPhone. But recent reports have indicated that Intel was ‘missing deadlines’ for the wireless chip that was slated to go into the 2020 model of the iPhone. Fast Company reported earlier this month that ‘in order to deliver big numbers of those modems in time for a September 2020 iPhone launch, Intel needs to deliver sample parts to Apple by early summer of this year, and then deliver a finished modem design in early 2020.’ If Intel had failed to provide Apple with 5G chips in a timely manner, that would have put Apple in an untenable position. The iPhone’s competitors would be able to offer 5G capabilities using Qualcomm chips, while Qualcomm could have denied Apple access to 5G chips as long as the patent battle continued.”

Intel didn’t so much leave the space as it was forced out of it. But the company remains positioned for other 5G applications, although not in the most profitable arenas. At any rate, there’s a certain significance to the quashing of bad blood between Apple and Qualcomm …

5G is nearly here, and even the worst of enemies couldn’t allow themselves to be left behind.

Where to Find 10X, 20X, 30X Gains in 5G Stocks

Application, platform, technology – or APT, if you need a mnemonic device. These are the main ingredients of disruption that took Blockbuster offline. An application based on advanced technology without a viable platform is disruptive in theory, not in practice.

It wasn’t until the proliferation of high-speed internet that Netflix was able to even introduce streaming. Once the technology was in place, all Netflix needed was a high-volume platform to traffic its application. Put the three together and you have yourself a once-every-ten-years kind of investment.

Since January 2008, NFLX gained roughly 10,000% … With 5G just around the corner, we’re on the cusp of another explosive opportunity.

Here’s what Matt writes in Investment Opportunities:

“In just a few short years, your daily routine will look something like this: Your smartwatch buzzes to wake you up once optimal sleep has been achieved. It lets you know that your vital signs all good – it monitors your blood pressure, pulse, sleep stats, and more – and sends them off to your doctor’s database for preventative measures. Finally, that same smartwatch notifies your coffee machine to turn on and start preparing a warm cup of joe for your morning commute. As you get ready to leave the house, the refrigerator beeps to alert you that you are running low on eggs and milk. It sends a reminder to both your phone and car so you won’t forget to stop at the store before returning home. Your commute is made nice and smooth by a variety of things. First, your car drives itself, so you can focus on other things like your to-do list, which your car has synced with your work computer. You can even pay your mortgage by linking up to the auto’s 5G-powered Wi-Fi connection. Then there are the smart roads, which have chips embedded in them that help control traffic via connected lights. When you get to work, your autonomous vehicle drops you off and leaves to find a place to park until you are ready to head home. While doing so, it sends a signal to the control device in your office that turns on the lights, sets the temperature, opens your email. Everything is ready the moment you sit down. That’s just the first 90 minutes of how a connected day will look in a few years! Will it make your life easier? There’s no question.”

The world described above is made possible by a confluence of applications, technologies and platforms. With 5G, everyday applications will speak to each other in the literal blink of an eye.

Without 3G, Apple never would’ve introduced the App Store, which changed the way we interact with our mobile devices forever. The introduction of 5G, too, will bring with it a step change that introduces entirely new applications. At the same time, the platforms and technology are coming into focus. Together, they form the perfect environment for the next “Netflix” to thrive.

One such 5G company, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), has its fingers in many pies. It has the sort of applications that could be game-changing, including self-driving car connectivity, cloud communication and cellular IoT. Further, Ericsson is instrumental in building out the 5G technology itself.

To aid in the standardization of 5G technology, Ericsson’s investors, 130 of them to be exact, have joined forces in “the largest in cellular communication in terms of number of inventors, anywhere in the world.”

Matt McCall Readers Received a Profitable Heads-Up

On Wednesday, the day Apple and Qualcomm settled, Ericsson shares added 7.5% on blowout earnings, affirming ERIC’s position as a market leader in 5G.

In fact, Matt recommended buying Ericsson stock on any dips below $9.25, and on Wednesday, ERIC stock soared 7%-plus. If you listened to Matt and bought at the $9.25 level, you’d be up 12.32%. If you bought at its January low of $8.29, you’d be sitting on gains of 25%.

Here’s what Matt most recently commented to his Investment Opportunities subscribers :

“Ericsson (ERIC) held its annual meeting last week and CEO Börje Ekholm was not shy about letting investors know that the company continues to lead the way in 5G networks around the world. To date, Ericsson has announced 16 commercial deals with service providers, which is more than any of its competitors. Last year was a turnaround year for Ericsson, and in the coming months and years I look for it to keep moving forward with its business model. The U.S. market is now ahead of Europe, and with Huawei out of the picture the Pentagon is expected to lay groundwork that will benefit both Ericsson and Nokia – the next two leading telecom equipment companies by market share.”

If you missed out on these gains in Ericsson stock, you may still find a triple- or quadruple-bagger in sectors such as retail, agriculture, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and so much more.

We’re on the verge of an “instant economy” where the farthest-reaching parts of the world will become accessible to you at the tap of a screen or even sound of your voice. This technology, and the applications that spring from it, will beget more technologies, such as “quantum glass” batteries, that are needed to support the tech.

Matt writes about such next-generation opportunities in his Investment Opportunities newsletter, covering businesses in and around the 5G ecosystem, among many more high-growth stock picks. To summarize, Matt said it best in his column on 2019 predictions:

“One of my highly likely predictions is that we’ll begin a new chapter in wireless technology. I’m talking about 5G. As I write this, nearly all of the major wireless carriers are set to begin rolling out the latest generation of technology. There will be many beneficiaries of this shift. Everything from autonomous vehicles to the Internet of Things (IoT). But one area that has been overlooked is the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) industry. Faster internet speeds combined with less latency (lag time) will result in a much smoother AR/VR experience. I have used VR headsets a few times, and I have to say I was quite impressed. That said, I am certainly not a hardcore gamer nor did I push the headset to its limits. Once 5G is rolled out, the future of the AR/VR industry will look very different.”

Things will be very different, indeed.

John Kilhefner is the managing editor of InvestorPlace.com. As of this writing, John did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.