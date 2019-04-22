Miguel Patricio: 10 Things to Know About the New Kraft Heinz CEO

There’s a new Kraft Heinz CEO that will be leading the company in the near future.

Here’s what we know about the new CEO for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ).

The new Kraft Heinz CEO is Miguel Patricio.

He will be taking over as the CEO of the company starting on July 1, 2019.

This will have him taking over the position from Bernardo Hees, who will remain with the company as its CEO until June, 30, 2019.

Patricio is joining the company as the new Kraft Heinz CEO after spending two decades with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD

(NYSE: During his time with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Patricio served in various roles as part of its Executive Leadership team.

These roles include him serving as the company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer from 2012 to 2018.

Prior to his, he was serving as the President of Asia Pacific from 2008 to 2012 for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Before serving in that role, he was the President of North America for Anheuser-Busch InBev from 2006 to 2008.

Before starting his career at Anheuser-Busch InBev, Patricio worked at several other consumer companies.

Among these companies are Philip Morris (NYSE: PM Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ

KHC stock started the day off up 1% on Monday morning, but is now largely unmoved as of the afternoon.

