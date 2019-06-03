3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains

Do you want to find the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? My advice is that you should set your sights lower, not higher and put some cash to work in three down, but not out heavyweight biotech stocks for the next big thing in investing. Let me explain.

It has been a good week so far for the broader markets. The Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have broken out of short bases barely discernible on the weekly chart and back within spitting distance of their respective all-time-highs following May’s abrupt correction. It has been a nice period for biotech stocks as well.

The Vaneck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is up nearly 3.50% through Tuesday’s close compared to gains of roughly 1% to 2% for the broader averages. But as any investor with a passing interest in the markets knows, the outperformance in biotech stocks has been anything but a recurring theme these past couple years.

The good news is markets are cyclical. Even legendary investments such as AMZN or the sacrosanct AAPL stock have been known to correct for periods lasting not weeks, but months and even years. With that in mind, it’s time to consider adding these three large-cap biotech stocks into your portfolio.

Amgen (AMGN)



Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a biotech heavyweight that also happens to be the sector’s largest capitalization outfit with a valuation of about $110 billion.

Following a recent sales and earnings beat, this reasonably-priced biotech giant, which pays investors nearly 3.5% in quarterly dividends, has now put together a bottom on the monthly price chart.

Specifically, AMGN stock has formed a confirmed pivot low, which reaffirms its longstanding uptrend after a correction of several months. And with plenty of lateral, angular and Fibonacci price supports, as well as an oversold crossover signal to confirm the bottom, this biotech stock is a buy today.

The Trade

Buy AMGN stock at current prices. Set a stop-loss beneath support below $160, but expect shares to hit new highs in 2019’s second half.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)



It has been a rough few years for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), one the sector’s largest names, but things are looking up for GILD stock lately.

A recent earnings report that reiterated the company’s full-year guidance and offered a modest year-over-year uptick in sales and profits looks promising for Gilead shares, which have been absolutely pummeled over the last four years.

Technically, shares are trading slightly above multiple inside candlesticks following a double bottom pattern of about one and a half years. With the formation finding support off the 50% retracement level and a supportive-looking stochastics set-up signaling better months and years ahead, GILD stock looks good to buy right now.

The Trade

Buy GILD stock at current levels with an initial stop-loss below $59. On the upside, $85 – $90 looks like a good area for profit-taking while allowing this down-and-out value stock some room to run.

Biogen (BIIB)



Much like GILD stock, shares of sector heavyweight Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been under extreme technical duress the past few years.

Most recently, the pain in BIIB stock came after the company’s announcement that it was axing a drug to treat Alzheimer’s following poor results. The suffering came despite the fact that BIIB posted stronger-than-forecast results in late April.

On the price chart, this biotech stock’s technical beating since 2015 has resulted in a possible four-year long double-bottom pattern that’s finding support in-between the 50% and 62% retracement levels. Coupled with an oversold stochastics that is a hair’s breadth away from signaling a bullish crossover, confirmation of the pivot low looks imminent.

The Trade

Buy BIIB stock above May’s candle high of $238.17 to confirm the pattern bottom. I’d suggest an initial stop beneath $214 and to take partial profits in-between $300 – $310.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management currently do not own positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.