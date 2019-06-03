3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Retirement: It’s all about one thing and that’s income … replacing a steady paycheck with your savings. With that, dividend stocks have plenty of appeal for retirees. Not only can you score higher yields than bonds, but you have the ability to grow those payouts over time as well. However, dividend stocks do have one major drawback.

Their payment schedules.

Most dividend stocks pay on a quarterly or even semi-annual basis. And while that may not seem like a problem, for many retirees used to a monthly or bi-weekly paycheck balancing cash flows can be a hard pill to swallow. After all, your mortgage, cable bill and car payments are due each month. To that end, getting a monthly dividend could be the answer to budgeting issues.

Luckily, there are plenty of dividend stocks that do happen to payout monthly. Here are three of the best.

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Dividend Yield: 5.89%

Most investors have never heard of businesses development companies (BDCs). That’s a shame because they can be some of the biggest yielding stocks around. BDCs are set up as pass-through entities much like real estate investment trusts, and similarly must pay out at least 90% of their earnings as dividends. How they earn that income is by loaning cash to mid-sized firms — companies too big to ask the local bank for a loan, but not big enough to launch a significant bond offering — at competitive rates. The best way to really think of them is like public-private equity firms.

And when it comes to BDCs, Main Street Capital (NASDAQ: MAIN ) could be one of the best.

MAIN has provided capital to more than 200 private companies and thanks to its underwriting and deal standards, it has been very successful at turning a big profit on those loans. Just for the first quarter of this year, MAIN has already seen its investment income rise by 10% year-over-year. Those sorts of gains have allowed the firm to become a great dividend stock since its IPO in 2007. The BDC has managed to grow its payout by 127% since then.

Today, you can score a great recurring monthly dividend with a current yield of 5.89%. The best part is that MAIN’s management likes to reward shareholders further with extra supplemental dividends. This allows the BDC to use excess capital if a great deal can be had or for dividends. Adding those extra payouts in, and investors are looking at closer to 7.2% yield.

BDCs like MAIN provide a much-needed service to many firms. And thanks to its underwriting skill and focus on quality firms, MAIN has quickly become one heck of a dividend stock.

Shaw Communications (SJR)

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

One sector that can be a fertile hunting ground for dividend stocks, and is also known for its stability, is the telecommunications industry. Top stocks like AT&T (NYSE: T ) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) are in plenty of income portfolios. The reason is easy to see. Predictable fixed costs and demand allow telcos to pay out reliably healthy dividends. The problem is T and VZ aren’t monthly dividend stocks.

But Canada’s Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR ) is.

Shaw remains one of Canada’s largest telecoms and offers the usual bundle of services, including cable, internet and wireless phone services. It has been doing this for decades just like T and VZ here at home. And SJR has also tackled the problem of cord cutting head on. The telecom has been able to successfully convert customers to faster internet service to overcome lower cable subscriptions. This has helped boost revenues. At the same time, SJR has been one of the first movers in Canada for new 5G networks. That will give it a heads-up in bringing faster mobile internet, IoT and other applications to the nation.

As Shaw moves forward in these areas, investors can sit back and collect a hefty monthly yield. Currently, SJR pays 4.5%. Now, that dividend will fluctuate based on changes to the U.S./Canadian dollar. However, given Shaw’s stability and potential growth, it’s a small price to pay for a great dividend stock.

LTC Properties (LTC)

Dividend Yield: 4.89%

Honing in on so-called mega-trends is a great way to find dividend stocks that will stand the test of time. For monthly-dividend payer LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC ) that mega-trend is the “Graying of America.”

Thanks to advances in medicine, lifespans are only increasing and longevity is almost assured at this point. LTC is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this fact. The firm invests in the senior housing and assisted living facility sectors of the healthcare property market. Currently, the firm owns/invests in roughly 200 properties that are right in the sweet spot for the nation’s aging baby boomers. Demand for these facilities continues to grow as more seniors need aid to get along.

The key is that LTC doesn’t operate the facilities or even own the buildings in many cases. What it does is provide financing for owner/operators to construct and renovate their properties or it buys properties from owners in a sale-leaseback transaction. It’s basically a mortgage lender that collects a monthly rent check. This position in the sector allows it to avoid some of the profitability issues that can result in senior living and assisted living facilities.

It also allows for some safety and steady profits on its end. Year-over-year, LTC saw a gain in FFO for the first quarter of 2019. Steady FFO gains have allowed it to raise its dividend over 46% since 2008. Currently, LTC yields 4.89%.

All in all, LTC is in the right area at the right time. And that makes it a great monthly dividend stock to own.

As of this writing, Aaron Levitt did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.