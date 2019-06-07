Amazon Stock Will Probably Test $1,500 but It Wan’t Fall Below It

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has fallen in recent weeks as trade-related concerns sent the market down. Amazon stock suffered further as antitrust regulators began to target the country’s largest tech companies.

Since April 2018, AMZN has rarely traded below $1,500 per share or above $2,000 per share. With uncertainty hanging over Amazon, it could fall back to $1,500 again.

However, that would likely also reinforce the stock’s range-bound patterns and lead to a buying opportunity.

Amazon Is Range-Bound

In April, many including me predicted that Amazon would retest the $2,050 per share 52-week high before falling back. It never reached that point and fell as an overall decline in the market brought AMZN stock down with it. Now, it trades near the $1,720 per share point. I think it could return to its floor near the $1,500 per share level.

I see reasons to wait for such a level. For one, regulators have targeted Amazon and its mega-tech peers on antitrust concerns. This happened to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) frequently in the 1990s. Each time, it became a buying opportunity. I think it will in the case of Amazon stock as well. Still, I expect those concerns to weigh on Amazon for now.

Also, AMZN has seen significant multiple compression. Amazon had commanded triple-digit PE ratios as late as last year. The multiple compression could continue, though profit growth should eventually stop the decline in valuations.

Last fall, AMZN stock twice bounced back from levels just above or below $1,500 per share. Yes, during the downturn last December, Amazon stock saw a brief spike downward to almost the $1,300 per share level. However, it quickly recovered above $1,500 by the time the Christmas holidays had ended. AMZN is a definite buy if it falls to such levels again, but I wouldn’t expect that to happen.

Amazon Looks Better and Better

Secondly, profit growth remains impressive. This profit growth does not come primarily from retail. Though consumers likely know Amazon best for ecommerce, selling offers power in the marketplace and little else. Its retail operations earn just enough profit that I cannot honestly call it a “loss leader.” However, retail acts as such since Amazon profits more from some of its other businesses.

The majority of profit comes from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Increasingly, the kind of ad sales that profit Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) add to Amazon’s bottom. These factors help it to maintain a multiple of around 72 times earnings.

However, the forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio has fallen to 45. While that may appear high from an overall S&P 500 perspective, it does not look expensive when considering growth. Wall Street forecasts a 35.4% increase in profits this year and 39.8% in fiscal 2020. The five-year average prediction now stands at 94% average annual growth.

This seems impressive, especially when considering its market cap of around $850 billion. While this may not immediately arrest the decline of Amazon stock, this makes it more likely the multiple compression will stop sooner rather than later.

The Bottom Line on Amazon stock

Rather than meaning the end of Amazon’s growth, recent news and market trends could take Amazon to the bottom end of its trading range but probably no further. Market downtrends and threats of antitrust action have hurt AMZN in recent trading sessions. The stock has traded in a range since April of last year. AMZN could test that bottom again.

However, cloud services and now online ads have helped to keep profit growth at or above the 40% per year level. Many believe earnings will increase at a faster rate in the future. Between profits and the recent multiple compression, the stock price floor established over the last year likely gives traders a reason to buy Amazon stock.

As of this writing, Will Healy did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks. You can follow Will on Twitter at @HealyWriting.