Is Amazon Stock Still a Growth Name?

Many investors are wondering whether Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock may soon go over $2000, a level it reached twice in 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

I expect AMZN to stay rangebound in the near future. Thus, Amazon stock is not likely to regain its $1 trillion market cap any time soon, unless its next earnings report, slated to be unveiled on July 25, is very strong.

As Amazon Matures, Its Growth May Slow

When Amazon reported its Q1 earnings on Apr. 25, the retail giant beat analysts’ average revenue estimate by a small amount. Its U.S. sales increased by 17% to $35.8 billion, while its international sales grew by 9% to $16.2 billion.

Amazon’s revenue comes from five main segments:

Retail Products (about 64% of its revenues)

Retail Third-Party Sellers (about 16% of its revenues)

Amazon Web Services, or AWS (about 13% of its revenues)

Subscriptions such as Amazon Prime (about 5% of its revenues)

Other, such as credit card agreements (about 2% of its revenues)

The quarterly results revealed that the revenue growth of Amazon’s online store, third-party sellers, and subscriptions has been decelerating Although AWS’ sales rose 41% to $7.7 billion, analysts noted that the segment is not growing as quickly as expected, and that it’s not offsetting the top-line declines of other segments.

Over the past few years, the revenue and operating profits of AWS have grown extremely quickly. However, its mouth-watering operating margins have also attracted intense competition from Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Azure, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Cloud, and Alibaba’s (NYSE: BABA ) cloud operations.

Going forward, Amazon expects its investments to increase, another factor that will negatively affect its bottom line and potentially Amazon stock in the near future. The company is expected to invest heavily in its advertising business, Prime video, international growth, shipping, and logistics.

Although these investments will eventually propel Amazon to its next phase of growth, it might take several quarters for the owners of AMZN stock to see a substantial increase in Amazon stock price. In other words, the owners of Amazon stock may have to curb their expectation of almost endless growth and eventual retail dominance.

As a result, when the company reports its Q2 earnings in late July, analysts will be paying attention to the various growth metrics that Amazon reports. Management gave Q2 revenue guidance of $59.5 billion to $63.5 billion. On average, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s top line to come in at $61 billion.