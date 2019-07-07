If you invest in marijuana penny stocks, you are probably aware that over the past year many of the companies in this risky sector of the equity markets have seen significant declines in their share prices.

Many of these little companies had stocks that were trading for $2 or $3 a share or even more during the ball of last year. This was due to expectations and excitement leading up to Canadian legalization. Since then, the share prices of most of these companies have fallen to just a few pennies. Once this happens, it is basically over. Very few of them will survive.

The following seven companies seem to have weathered the storm over the past year. This could be an indication that they may have favorable prospects for the future. If they survive the bad times maybe they will prosper in the good times. Because of this, they are on my radar screen as potential buys.

Please understand that these are not recommendations. It is just a starting point for my analysis. I will be doing some more research into these companies before potentially may be making investments in them.

Marijuana Penny Stocks: 48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp (CVE: NRTH ) produces and sells medical cannabis. It focuses on the female health and wellness market. This company is on the list because of the huge increases of trading volume that have occurred. In a situation like this, increasing volume could be a bullish signal.

This is an important dynamic to understand. Stocks do not need volume to head lower, but they do need meaningful volume to go higher. This is because investors do not need to buy, but they may need to sell.

For example, consider a fictional stock with every shareholder content with their positions. Buyers will not buy more, and sellers will not want to sell any.

However, now suppose that one of these holders needs to raise money for an unforeseen emergency. They will be forced to sell. Because at current levels there is no buy interest, the stock will inevitably go lower because they will be forced to sell at lower prices.

This increasing interest could be due to some recent news. NRTH stock’s Good:House farm expects its first outdoor harvest in August, and is converting another location from cultivation to propagation, processing and packaging. This is important because outdoor marijuana is significantly cheaper to grow than greenhouse marijuana.

Most marijuana is grown indoors because it is considered more secure and of better quality. But due to the huge cost advantage, investors are starting to consider outdoor growing.

Two Rivers Water & Farming (TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS: TURV ) acquires and develops farmland and associated water rights. It provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable production.

TURV got my attention because the stock has been mostly trending higher since March. Maybe it is doing well because this company is different than most other penny stock companies. Two Rivers actually makes money. Last earnings report, it revealed earnings of 9 cents per share.

There has also been some recent positive news. The company just announced a new pilot project to manage hemp production on a large farm in Colorado. Management believes that this will pave the way for further expansion.

National Access Cannabis Corp (NACNF)

National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS: NACNF ) is a recreational cannabis retailer in Canada.

This retailer may be in a great position to profit from the enormous growth of the cannabis industry. A frequently mentioned report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics states consumer spending on cannabis may increase by almost 40% this year.

National Access currently operates 23 stores in Canada. Since cannabis became legal in October the company has had about $27 CAD million of sales with impressive gross margins that are around 31%.

By the end of the year, the company plans to have 40 stores opened and operating. With this rate of anticipated growth, this company may have great future potential.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (PVOTF)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: PVOTF ) is an early stage pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic and nutraceutical products.

PVOTF has been acting well since April. This may be due to the fact the company just hired an experienced chief operating officer to strengthen its management team.

The cannabis industry is full of incompetent management. Many entrepreneurs may have great ideas and can get a company up and running, but they do not have the skills to manage the company as it grows and matures. Pivot’s recognition of the need for experienced people could be a good sign.

It also announced that it is expanding its Board of Directors. This move could attract investors. Some investors think the composition of the Board is extremely important and analyze it as part of their investment research process.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: CNBX ) is an early stage biotechnology company that develops personalized anti-cancer and palliative treatments.

There is a very cool story here. This company is trying to develop medicinal marijuana that will treat and potentially cure cancer. But CNBX stock got my attention because it is trading at a level that has been support in the past. After finding support at these levels in December, the stock more than doubled.

An important thing to consider here is that in its most recent quarter, CNBX stock reported earnings of 3 cents per share. That doesn’t sound too impressive at first glance, but when you consider that most of these other penny-stock marijuana companies are losing money, you can understand the significance.

Now that CNBX stock is on my radar screen, I will be watching it to see if this support holds over the next month or two. If so, I will do some more research.

Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech Inc. (OTCMKTS: ETST ) researches and develops cannabis and industrial hemp.

This company holds a portfolio of diverse subsidiaries. In early June, the stock dipped to lows around 30 cents. Since then, the stock has rallied.

This company caught my attention due to the extensive experience of the management team and advisory board. As I said before, many of these little marijuana companies are run by inexperienced people. ETST stock appears to be different.

Chief Financial Officer Wendell Hecker has more than 30 years of experience in large New York City based corporations. The chief operations officer and the chief sales officer are also veterans. They each have more than two decades of experience. To see insiders with this amount of experience is unusual in this industry.

Halo Labs (AGEEF)

Halo Labs (OTCMKTS: AGEEF ) develops and manufactures cannabis oils and concentrates.

This company caught my attention because despite some volatility, it has trended higher since the beginning of the year. In January it was trading around 22 cents and the most recent close was 42 cents.

There have been some developments at Halo that seem to be positive. This is what could be driving this move.

Last month, the company reported that its revenues had tripled to almost $9 million. This was attributed to the launching of cannabis oil and concentrate operations in Canada and Nevada.

In addition to this, AGEEF stock started trading on the OTCQX. This is one of the tiers or levels of the Canadian OTC Market. Before this, it traded on a lower tier.

Because the higher tier requires more transparency and disclosure, some investors may consider this to be a positive development for the long-term prospects of the company.

As of this writing, Mark Putrino did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.