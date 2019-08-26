Should Investors Buy Aurora Cannabis Stock At Current Levels?

Since mid-March, many cannabis stocks, including Canada’s Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ), have fallen from grace. Earlier in July, ACB stock was downgraded to neutral from its previous buy rating. Analysts are expressing concerns over its spending levels and its potential need for funding in the coming quarters. The ACB stock price is now hovering around $5.80, close to January’s lows in the $5 range.

There is a wide range of issues affecting the cannabis industry. It is likely that the rich valuations in this commodity-based consumer market may take a further hit in the coming months. At present, Aurora Cannabis is Canada’s largest producer, which gives the company certain economies of scale.

Understandably investors are wondering what may be next for ACB stock given the recent decline in the price. Let’s now look at the company’s fundamentals as well as the stock price.

Medical Cannabis Is Important for ACB Stock

More than 260 million adults worldwide consume cannabis at least once per year. Collectively they spend $344 billion annually, according to the cannabis research firm New Frontier Data.

Aurora Cannabis, which aims to capture an important part of this growth, has three key target markets:

Canadian consumer (i.e., retail recreational)

Canadian medical

International medical

So far in 2019, Aurora Cannabis has achieved more recreational marijuana sales than medical cannabis revenue. However, the two segments are very close, split almost 50-50. In general, of these three areas, Canadian retail recreational is the most important one for the industry. Similarly, in the United States, only 20% of sales come from the medical side. ACB stock is unique in its strength in the medical market.

ACB’s latest fiscal 2019 third-quarter earnings report from May showed a 37% revenue increase in the Canadian consumer section. Canadian medical revenue was up 8% and international medical revenue was up 40%.

Many analysts highlight the importance of the medical cannabis markets for ACB stock. The medical marijuana market operates with a higher margin than its retail recreational counterpart.

Several analysts have also praised ACB’s continued operational progress, including diversified geographies into Europe and medical sales with higher margins. The company has operations in over two dozen countries.

However, it will probably be several quarters before investments in medical marijuana as well as in global markets pay off and turn into further profits.