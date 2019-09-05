3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

It’s a quiet week on the earnings calendar next week — but that might not necessarily be a bad thing. Earnings reports, while strong on their face, haven’t done much to lift U.S. equity markets. The S&P 500 still is 2.7% below late July highs despite a solid earnings season.

With apparent movement on the trade front this week, a lack of earnings-related news could allow investors to focus on positive external factors. That in turn could lead to a repeat of what happened following first quarter earnings season: U.S. market indices shrugged off strong numbers and then moved to all-time highs in a quieter environment.

That said, a quiet week doesn’t mean that there is no news or no key earnings reports to keep an eye on. In fact, the earnings calendar on Thursday is quite full — with several releases in key sectors.

A major cannabis player will try to regain investor confidence amid plunging stock prices in its industry. A chip giant could determine near-term trading in its choppy space. And a grocery leader will give an update on the health of its business — and potentially that of its suppliers. All three earnings reports are worth watching even if investor attention might be elsewhere.

Kroger (KR)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 12, before market open

Supermarket leader Kroger (NYSE: KR ) has a big fiscal second-quarter report on Thursday morning. There are clear concerns about the health of the company’s business model at the moment. Operating margins continue to see pressure, and KR stock touched a 20-month low in July.

Recent earnings haven’t impressed investors — but this one likely has to. Both Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Target (NYSE: TGT) posted strong earnings reports last month. A disappointing report from Kroger would suggest potentially significant market share losses to those giants. It also likely would lead to a reduction in full-year guidance — which could bring a recent 19% bounce to a sudden end.

Kroger stock, at a little over 10x earnings, is cheap enough that the rally can continue if Q2 earnings can inspire confidence. If they don’t, however, a return to another low seems possible, if not probable.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 12, before market open

Cannabis stocks like Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) have been plunging for months now. Earnings reports haven’t helped. Industry leader Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) announced a disappointing fiscal Q1 last month. A day before, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) seemed to highlight pricing pressure in the industry.

The only company in recent months to truly impress with earnings was Aphria (NYSE: APHA ). APHA stock gained a whopping 41% after guiding for profitability in fiscal 2020. Other cannabis stocks went along for the ride — but only briefly, as selling pressure returned almost immediately.

It’s probably too much ask for Aurora to post an Aphria-like quarter — or provide similar guidance for positive earnings. Aurora Cannabis has global reach, and higher startup costs than the more focused Aphria.

But this is a stock, and a sector, in desperate need of good news. Aurora’s outlook for its fiscal 2020 will be closely watched — and is probably the company’s best chance to reverse the continuing decline in its shares.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 12, after market close

Earnings from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) on Thursday afternoon are likely to move the entire sector. Investors in the space are betting on a second-half rebound, but earnings reports of late haven’t confirmed that rebound is on the way. For instance, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) gave below-consensus revenue guidance after their most recent earnings releases.

Broadcom’s diversified business gives it exposure to, and information on, a number of end markets. Combined with the respect accorded CEO Hock Tan, the company’s outlook is going to be taken seriously.

For Broadcom itself, the conference call is likely to focus on the company’s pending acquisition of the enterprise business of Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC ). Broadcom has surprised investors by moving into software, first with its acquisition of CA Technologies and now with a proposed $11 billion deal with Symantec. Tan seemingly has earned the benefit of the doubt, but not all investors are convinced. Strong earnings and further detail on the logic behind the most recent acquisition could go a long way toward doing so — and sending AVGO back above $300.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.