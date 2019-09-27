Charles Scharf: 10 Things to Know About the New Wells Fargo CEO

Charles Scharf is taking over as the new President and CEO of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ).

Here’s what to know about the new Wells Fargo CEO.

Charles Scharf will be taking over as the new CEO of Wells Fargo starting on Oct. 21, 2019.

This will also have him becoming the company’s President and joining its Board of Directors at the same time.

That will have him taking over these roles from C. Allen Parker, who is serving in them temporarily while a search for a permanent replacement was underway.

Parker will also be sticking around to assure that there is a smooth transition between him and the new Wells Fargo CEO.

Prior to agreeing to take in this role at WFC, Scharf was the Chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK

(NYSE: His history also includes serving as the CEO of Visa (NYSE: V

(NYSE: Before this, he was the Managing Director of One Equity Partners, which is JP Morgan Chase’s (NYSE: JPM

(NYSE: His time with JPM also saw him serving as the CEO of its Retail Financial Services business.

In total, Scharf is bringing 24 years of leadership experience in the banking and payments sector with him to Wells Fargo.

He’s also a member of the Board of Directors at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT

WFC stock was up 4% as of Friday afternoon and is also up 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.