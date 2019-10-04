4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

U.S. equities are pushing higher this week thanks to — you guessed it — hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal. The White House has somewhat denied rumors from Friday that President Donald Trump was considering delisting Chinese companies from American stock changes.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee also raised the firm’s price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) to $265. Because of its massive market capitalization, this move is also sending equities higher.

But it’s the healthcare sector that is catching my eye, with a number of stocks in the area pushing higher on what looks like chatter that Hillary Clinton could throw her hat back into the presidential ring — potentially pushing out Senator Elizabeth Warren from front-runner status. Warren is considered a big risk factor for the healthcare industry, at least as its currently structured.

Here are four stocks to consider.

Healthcare Stocks to Buy: Merck (MRK)

Merck (NYSE: MRK ) shares are pushing back up and getting close to the company’s 50-day moving average. It looks like MRK stock might make another challenge of prior highs near the $87 level after making another quick test of its 200-day moving average. The company will next report results on Oct. 29 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $11.6 billion.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) shares are on the mend, climbing back up and over its 200-day moving average for the first time since August 2018. Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum recently upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $90 price target. This upgrade is based on expectations that AbbVie will extract significant shareholder value from its purchase of Allergan.

The company will next report results on Nov. 1 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.29 per share on revenues of $8.4 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ) shares look ready for another attempt at the $90 level in a continuation of the smooth, steady uptrend the stock has enjoyed since late 2016. The company will next report results on Oct. 16 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 84 cents per share on revenues of $8.1 billion. When the company last reported July 17, earnings of 82 cents per share beat estimates by 2 cents on a 2.7% rise in revenues.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) are extending their recent charge above their 200-day moving average to return to levels not seen since March. The company will next report results on Oct. 31 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.06 per share on revenues of $5.9 billion. When the company last reported on July 25, earnings of $1.18 beat estimates by 12 cents on a 10% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.