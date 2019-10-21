Aurora Cannabis Stock: The Worst Is Yet to Come

What a difference a year can make. This month, the owners of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) stock celebrated the one-year anniversary of recreational marijuana legalization in Canada. Well, maybe “celebrated” isn’t the right word.

Source: Shutterstock

A year ago, the outlook of Aurora stock seemed as bright as ever. However, ACB stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value over the last 12 months. Instead of talking about ACB’s revenue growth, analysts are talking about its cash burn. Instead of talking about U.S. legalization of cannabis, politicians are talking about a crackdown on vaping. And instead of talking about companies riding the cannabis wave, experts are speculating about which companies can weather the cannabis storm.

I’d love to celebrate the birthday of Canadian legalization with a “buy” recommendation on ACB stock. Unfortunately, I still believe the worst is yet to come for Aurora stock.

Don’t Buy ACB Stock Yet

If I could give investors two words of advice about buying ACB stock, they would be, “not yet.”

Surprisingly, even after the huge selloff of ACB stock in the past year, multiple Wall Street analysts say their colleagues’ average, near-term expectations are still too high.

Following Aurora’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report in September, Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey said there are things to like about Aurora stock. He also said that there are still plenty of reasons to be cautious about ACB stock.

Aurora’s net cannabis revenue came in at the high end of its guidance range, and its gross margins were solid compared to its Canadian peers.

Unfortunately, its overall revenue fell short of the company’s guidance range. ACB’s free cash flow losses jumped from -C$151 million in Q3 to -C$172 million in Q4. Given Aurora has C$230 million in convertible debentures maturing in March 2020, something has got to give.

To make matters worse, Bank of America’s Carey says the near-term outlook for industry-wide Canadian cannabis sales is worse than he had initially expected.

“Distribution has proved worse even (versus) our initial outlook, and despite significant Street estimates cuts since April, our FY20 (estimates are) still 10% to 47% (below the) Street (average) across our coverage. We think more cuts will ensue with Q3 results,” Carey says.

The Cannabis Market Is Plateauing

Carey is not alone.

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk recently cut his price target for Aurora Cannabis stock to just $2.66. Kirk says cannabis prices in Canada are already falling, and supply will only keep rising in the near-term.

“We believe profitability for cultivators will generally get worse before getting better,” Kirk says.

In addition, Kirk says the top seven Canadian cannabis producers’ capacity is enough to meet all legal cannabis demand.

These market dynamics are bad for all Canadian cannabis producers. But Kirk says the outlook for ACB stock is worse than for the Canadian cannabis sector as a whole. That’s due to Aurora’s relatively high exposure to medical cannabis. Since Canada legalized recreational cannabis, demand for medical marijuana in Canada and several U.S. states is flat or declining, Kirk wrote.

“In this light and with recent industry equity declines, we believe Aurora will have some difficulty refinancing (on as favorable terms) some convertible notes coming due (in March 2020),” Kirk says.

MKM prefers cannabis companies that do not need to raise capital to reach profitability. Carey has said that Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ: CRON ) are two cannabis stocks with particularly strong cash positions and balance sheets.

How to Play ACB Stock

In principle, I’m bullish on marijuana stocks. But I believe they are just now getting to prices at which investors can consider buying certain marijuana stocks at a reasonable price.

The hype and euphoria surrounding cannabis stocks in early 2018 was out of control. It seems like finally, in the past six months or so, investors are settling down and looking at the actual numbers and valuations of marijuana companies like ACB stock.

From a market share perspective, Aurora is one of the biggest and best Canadian cannabis players. But just because a company has a solid business doesn’t mean its stock is a good investment. The owners of ACB stock can expect more cash burn and capital raises that dilute Aurora Cannabis stock in coming quarters.

Yet despite all the near-term headwinds I have described, I think there will be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy ACB stock in the near future. Given the uncertainty and volatility associated with the cannabis space, I have recommended that investors not try to pick one or two good marijuana stocks to buy.

If the bull thesis plays out on cannabis, marijuana companies should grow tremendously over the long-term. I recommend that investors pick at least four or five top marijuana stocks to buy, including Aurora stock, CRON stock and CGC stock. That diversification helps reduce the risk associated with any individual cannabis stock.

Those who already own Aurora Cannabis stock should be prepared for things to get worse before they get better. Long-term investors who are thinking of buying ACB stock today on weakness have the right instincts. But the only advice I have for them is: not yet.

As of this writing, Wayne Duggan did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.