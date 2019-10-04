Disappointed by WeWork? Check Out These IPO Stocks.

For loyal followers of Matt McCall’s “Moneyline” podcast, you’ll notice a callback in this week’s episode. Early in September, he warned investors to stay away from the WeWork IPO, and boy, was he right. In the last few weeks, the company delayed and then cancelled its IPO. Why? Allegations of co-founder Adam Neumann’s drug use and company management took over headlines. Just this morning, WeWork announced it would cut as much as 25% of its workforce.

So then how do you invest safely in IPO stocks? McCall urges investors to do “boots-on-the-ground” research to get a better feel for a company. He also warns listeners not to get distracted by a CEO’s charisma or long, flowing hair. Using that research, he put together a list of compelling IPO stocks from 2019.

While Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) stock has performed well this year, it doesn’t make the list. Instead look to lesser-known names. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD ), Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR ) and Yeti (NYSE: YETI ) are some of his top picks.

What’s different about these picks? They’re “real” companies that will make shareholders money. On the flip side, WeWork might have been a great stock to talk about at bars, but it’s a losing play.

McCall’s Podcast

IPO stocks aren’t the only thing McCall has advice on. In this week’s episode of “Moneyline,” he’s back to his soothing words on the state of the stock market today. As rumors of a global recession and an ending bull market soar, he maintains that we’ve got at least one rally left.

How does he determine this? Well, he looks at all that’s bad and good in the investing world right now. The U.S.-China trade war, talks of President Donald Trump’s impeachment and an ongoing UAW strike against General Motors (NYSE: GM ) are weighing the market down. But a supportive Federal Reserve and low rates of unemployment are big positives. Plus, as McCall says, if the White House can be slightly less manic, there’s huge upside ahead.

Oh, and you’ve probably heard the news that Interactive Brokers (IEX: IBKR ) led the trend of online brokers offering commission-free trading. In recent days, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW ), E*Trade (NASDAQ: ETFC ) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD ) have joined its ranks. Is this a sure sign that online brokers are doomed? No. Listen in for more information on what this means, how Robinhood is involved and how you can turn this news into a great retirement savings opportunity.

Tune in to Matt McCall’s “Moneyline” podcast to learn more about all this, and above all else, remember not to panic next time you turn on the news.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.