Is All the Good News Priced Into Apple Stock?

Anyone who’s been skeptical toward Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has looked foolish. The Apple stock price now sits just off an all-time high. And Apple stock is now neck-and-neck with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) for the title of world’s most valuable company.

Source: Shutterstock

I include myself among those foolish skeptics. I wrote as recently as August that the “trillion-dollar curse” would hold for Apple stock. Clearly that hasn’t been the case: Apple stock price busted through resistance to its recent highs.

That said, I’m not ready to change my tune just yet, particularly with Apple’s fiscal Q4 results due to be reported on Oct. 30. I’m still skeptical that the company’s pivot to services, backed by so many bulls, will increase its profits. iPhone revenue may continue to decline, creating a substantial headwind for Apple stock. Expectations are rising ahead of Apple’s earnings, and AAPL stock has gone from looking cheap to potentially expensive in the context of its recent growth.

Again, I’ve been wrong before about Apple stock, along with everyone else who’s questioned Apple’s ability to grow. But, particularly ahead of the company’s earnings, I wonder just how many skeptics like myself are still on the sidelines on Apple stock.

The AAPL Stock Price Hits All-Time Highs

It’s almost difficult to remember at this point, but less than a year ago Apple stock traded below $150. It lost $56 billion in market capitalization in a single day after its “biggest miss in years”. The company slashed its revenue guidance, primarily due to lower iPhone sales in China.

The selloff, in retrospect, offered one of the best buying opportunities in the market. AAPL stock price has risen 65% since then. The gains have added over $400 billion to the market capitalization of Apple stock.

What’s interesting about the gains, however, is that the company’s results don’t necessarily seem all that much better. Its revenue and profits in Greater China, according to figures from the company’s 10-Q, are down 20% year-over-year through the first three quarters of FY19. Its revenue from iPhones have dropped 15% over the same period.

Its results, however, have been marginally better recently. Its sales in China dropped just 4% in Q3, and iPhone revenue trends have improved as well.

But the results are hardly good. And with Apple stock price near all-time highs two weeks ahead of its earnings, expectations clearly are rising. Research firm Wedbush last week wrote that progress towards a U.S.-China trade deal could be a potential catalyst for Apple stock. Credit Suisse this week said it was more confident about demand for the iPhone 11.

Both firms may be right. Nike’s (NYSE: NKE ) recent earnings showed that Chinese customers are still buying American products.

That said, Apple stock is near its all-time highs. AAPL seems to have little room for error in terms of both hardware and China, so the analysts who are bullish on AAPL stock had better be right.

The Case for Apple Stock

To be fair, a bull would argue that the gains by Apple stock price this year make perfect sense for one key reason: Hardware – and maybe even China – aren’t necessarily key parts of the bull case on Apple stock anymore.

Services are supposed to drive the company’s growth now, perhaps with some help from wearables. And the launch of Apple TV+ could also boost Apple’s revenue and profits going forward.

That part of the story indeed has played out in fiscal 2019. Non-iPhone revenue has increased 17% in 2019, with services growing nearly 16%. Sales outside of China are up modestly, despite currency headwinds.

But the iPhone still drives over half of Apple’s revenue, and Apple’s operating income has declined 12% through the first three quarters of FY19.

The long-running bear case on Apple stock has been that good news basically everywhere else can be offset by the iPhone’s weakness. Personally, I still believe that may indeed be how the story plays out. Wearables growth has been impressive, but the company’s recent comments indicate that they only probably only account for about 7% of the company’s sales. The idea that Apple TV+ is a legitimate competitor to the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Disney (NYSE: DIS ) seems to ignore the service’s pricing and its limited offerings.

And after the gains of Apple stock price, AAPL stock no longer is cheap. Even excluding Apple’s roughly $24 per share of net cash, it trades at roughly 18 times analysts’ average FY19 earnings estimate. And again, those earnings are set for a year-over-year decline (though AAPL’s earnings per share may rise thanks to its share buybacks). The market is pricing Apple stock as if that will change. Pretty much everything will have to go right for that to be the case.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.