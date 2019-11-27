Target Black Friday Hours 2019: 9 Things to Know

Target (NYSE: TGT ) is going to be offering loads of deals for Black Friday this year and we have all shoppers need to know.

Here’s what to keep in mind about Target Black Friday hours 2019.

Just like many other retailers, Target actually already has Black Friday deals available.

Many of these are through its website.

This includes special offers for its RedCard holders.

There will also be additional deals later this day for Target Circle members.

When it comes to the actual brick-and-mortar stores, the retailer won’t start offering deals until Thanksgiving Day.

This will have it kicking off deals for customers at 5:00 p.m.

The retailer will then remain open until 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

Following this, the store will close for a few hours to give employees time to reset for the actual Black Friday sales.

It will be reopening its doors to the lunatics that take part in the yearly Black Friday ritual at 5:00 a.m.

Target is another example of how Black Friday deals don’t have much to do with Black Friday anymore. There’s a stronger push to offers deals earlier to the point that it encroaches upon Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, it isn’t just Target Black Friday hours 2019 that are like this. Other retailers are also taking part. You can learn more about that by following these links for Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS ) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) Black Friday hours.

