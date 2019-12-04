[Editor’s note: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Not Amazon” was previously published in September 2019. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

When looking at retail stocks, e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) tends to be at the top of retailers’ minds, however AMZN isn’t the only retail stock to buy.

There are plenty of others out there that traders should consider to round out their long-term portfolios.

Retail Stocks to Buy: Dollar General (DG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Dollar General (NYSE: DG ) can do well in good times and bad times. DG stock not only exposes you to the retail sector, but the firm adds a layer of insulation should an economic downturn strike. Because the company sells low-priced consumer staples, it won’t feel the effects of poor economic conditions as much as a premium-goods retailer.

There’s a lot of other things to like about DG stock. The company has been growing its footprint aggressively and its strategy going forward looks promising. Existing stores are getting a makeover including refrigerator cases where fresh food and drinks will be displayed. The new store designs are predicted to raise comparable-store sales by at least 4% in the coming quarters.

Plus, DG’s partnership with FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) is likely to bring in new customers who otherwise might not set foot in a DG location. Top that with redesigned stores offering cold drinks and snacks near an FDX drop-off location, and you have a recipe for rising sales.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Source: jayk67 / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking for juicy dividends to come along with your retail stocks, then real estate investment trusts are the way to go. A good option in that arena is Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG ). SPG stock is backed by a powerful portfolio of malls and shopping centers which at first glance might make you discount its value. Yes, shopping centers are going the way of the dodo — but that doesn’t make SPG a bad buy.

For one thing, SPG is one of the largest real estate owners of any kind in the U.S., which makes it a powerful player whether you’re nervous about the future of shopping malls or not. Simon Property Group’s extensive portfolio means the firm has a lot of money to help it redevelop its spaces. The firm is enhancing some of its locations with casinos, entertainment venues and even apartments and workspaces. SPG has also started converting some of its properties to esports arenas, which could become huge moneymakers for the firm as gaming continues to gain momentum.

Right now you can pick up SPG for just around $144 per share which means its dividend yield is 5.8%. Considering the firm’s most recent results showed funds from operations per share of $9.90, that’s a pretty enticing bargain.

Canada Goose (GOOS)

Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

A company like Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS ) might not be on your radar because of its size and visibility, but it should be. GOOS stock is a massively underrated retail equity that has the potential to deliver immensely over the winter months. The firm’s second-quarter earnings were solid with a 28% revenue increase.

While Canada Goose is best known for its winter jackets, the firm has been working to build out a broader portfolio including light-weight spring jackets and raincoats. So far, the new products have been well received and the new range of non-parka apparel is expected to deliver sales growth of around 50% this year.

Still, the firm is down 38% from its February highs largely thanks to industry-wide concerns. That’s good news for value investors who can snap up this quality retail pick at a bargain price.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Source: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com

I have to admit that recommending Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX ) pains me a little bit, because I’m not 100% behind the firm’s business model. To me, a box of clothing that I didn’t choose and now have to send back holds very little appeal, but the best investors keep their emotions out of it — and that’s what I’m doing with SFIX stock. Regardless of my personal preferences, SFIX has found a market for its subscription boxes and that has created some powerful growth opportunities.

SFIX is working to capture the kids clothing market with new Stitch Fix Kids boxes, which might appeal to busy parents who don’t have the time to do their childrens’ back-to-school shopping. Plus, Stitch Fix has opened its doors in the United Kingdom where online shopping is even more popular than it is in the U.S. Success there would be a huge catalyst for SFIX stock in the coming quarters.

As of this writing Laura Hoy was long AMZN.