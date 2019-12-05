5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SHOP, NVDA, FDX

Another quiet day on Wall Street overshadows some of the more noteworthy moves we saw in individual stocks on Wednesday. Let’s look at a few top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Shopify (SHOP)

Remember when we were looking at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) earlier this month? We said shares either needed to rally through $375 resistance or support needs to give way at $360.

If support gave way, we were looking for a test of $340. If it was resistance that gave way, we were looking for $400.

Well, here we are with the latter scenario playing out perfectly, with Shopify over $400. Now let’s see if bulls can run SHOP stock to new all-time highs. On a pullback below $400, see if roughly $390 is support. Falling below that puts prior resistance on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) shares are hitting their highest levels since October 2018. After breaking out over $190, shares marched up to the $210 to $220 area, where after a few weeks, shares again broke out.

Nvidia is still working through its Q4 bludgeoning from last year, where it fell from $290 to $130 — a 55% drop — in just 12 weeks. In that span, 10 weeks were in negative territory. It was a tough time to be a shareholder.

2020 could be a big year for Nvidia, but the stock will need avoid giving up a bulk of these gains if it wants to keep pushing higher. Holding the 10-week moving average and uptrend support would be a good start.

However, trends don’t last forever. Should NVDA break below it, I want to see the $210 to $220 area hold. Below there and $190 must hold. Otherwise Nvidia may be in trouble.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: FedEx (FDX)

There’s not much to say about FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) at this point. The company missed on sales and earnings estimates, as revenue fell year-over-year. Management cut its full-year outlook (again), while operating margins were cut in half year-over-year.

The fundamentals are ugly, and so is the chart.

If the bulls had any fight in the them — and why should they when there are plenty of better picks out there right now? — they would have held the $150 mark. Below that level now puts $140 and below on the table, with the October low sitting at $137.20.

On a rebound, FDX needs to reclaim $150, but I wouldn’t trust it below downtrend resistance (blue line) and the 200-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Match Group (MTCH)

I flagged this one on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and had to put it here too, because it looks so nice. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) continues to tiptoe higher after breaking out over the 200-day moving average and downtrend resistance last week.

That was a big step for bulls, but there’s still work that needs to be done. They can start by clearing the recent highs near $73. Above that and the 38.2% retracement at $73.30 is the next hurdle on the track.

On the downside, a close below the 200-day moving average is concerning, while a close below downtrend resistance (blue line) is a sign to use caution.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: Yeti (YETI)

Yeti (NYSE: YETI ) was catching traders’ attention Wednesday, as the stock hits its highest levels since July.

This one tend to have wide ranges and a fair amount of volatility. And while shares are backing off their highs on Wednesday, the stock’s move above $34 is noteworthy. If shares drop back below $34, it puts the 20-day and 50-day moving averages in play, as well as uptrend support (blue line).

On a continued rally, see if Yeti can clear the area around $36.50 — a trouble spot for the stock in July — and retest its high at $38.11.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long NVDA.