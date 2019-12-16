Market Outlook: 2020 Will Be a Big Year

I am more excited right now than I have been at any other time in my 25 years as an investor.

Source: Shutterstock

I know that’s a bold statement. And I don’t make it lightly.

But it’s the truth.

There will be massive investment opportunities in the coming decade — what I’m calling the “Roaring 2020s” — to set yourself up for the financial freedom you desire. We are incredibly fortunate to live at this moment in history as the next technology revolution will transform so many areas of our lives.

I really do expect the next decade to be the Roaring 2020s, especially for smart investors in the right stocks.

Let me show you a big reason why … in just one chart.

You’ve probably heard more times than you count that this bull market is getting “long in the tooth.” After all, it’s been nearly 11 years.

It can’t continue, they say.

At some point, they will be right. As the old saying goes, even a stopped clock is accurate twice a day. Problem is, that’s two of 1,440 minutes … so you’re messed up the other 99.86% of the day.

Anyone listening to these folks missed out on massive profits, all-time highs, and historic moneymaking opportunities.

Here’s the really good news: I believe we have another eight to 10 years of this bull market.

That’s not just a gut feeling. It’s based on in-depth research, analysis, and established stock market patterns.

The reality is, bull market cycles last a lot longer than most people think.

In fact, bull market cycles lasting between 14 and 18 years are the norm, not the exception.

The proof is right here in this chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the last 100 years.

Let me break it down for you.

You can see on the left side of the chart that the 1930s and most of the 1940s were a period of “nowhere” returns. America was dealing with the Great Depression and the chaos of World War II.

Then we entered a long stretch of postwar prosperity. Stocks soared more than 300% during this 16-year period.

After that, the inflation and stagnant economy of the late 1960s and 1970s set in. It was a terrible 16 years for stocks, marked by the second period of “nowhere returns” you see in the middle of the chart.

We then began the incredible 18-year boom of the 1980s and ’90s that made a lot of folks rich.

That boom was again followed by another 14-year period in which stocks moved sideways. This last era of “nowhere returns” finally ended in 2013, when the market broke above its 2008 highs.

It hasn’t looked back since.

That brings us to today. Since we only broke out of the most recent period of “nowhere returns” in late 2013, we’re really only six years into the current bull cycle.

As I said, I believe we have at least eight to 10 more years left.

Not only does market history confirm this, but the economy and the market itself are in a lot better shape than the bears want to give them credit for. And thanks to the convergence of the incredible breakthroughs and innovations, the coming year should be very strong.

I’ve done a lot of research into the parallels between today and 30 years ago. They are significant. After years of solid gains, many investors began warning in 1990 that the bull market was getting old … that it was time to sell stocks, take profits, and prepare for a long downturn.

Selling stocks in 1990 because the bull market was “getting old” was a monumentally terrible decision.

Even though stocks had rallied for eight years going into the 1990s, it turned out to be one of the greatest decades for stocks in history. The broad market tripled in value, and the highest-quality stocks — like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Home Depot (NYSE: HD ), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) — climbed more than tenfold.

Investors who rode the wave of the 1990s technology boom made the kind of money they had only imagined in their wildest dreams.

I want you to feel the same way 10 years from now.

So please don’t miss out on 2020. It’s setting up to be one of the absolute best years of this boom.

