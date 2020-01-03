3 Mining Stocks to Buy

Last year was great for owning risk assets. Yet with more than a few compelling reasons to hedge Wall Street’s enduring and endeared bull market, it’s time to consider a portfolio hedge with mining stocks. Today we’ll look at three risk-adjusted plays to profit and smartly diversify.

The historic bull run in equities is running on fumes as we begin 2020. More than a decade since the financial crisis crippled economies and the stock market, investors are partying harder than we’ve seen since 1999.

We know how that played out.

The well-defended rally, which in hindsight became known as the Dot.com bubble, saw even the best and biggest companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) hammered in the aftermath. Of course, today is obviously different than that era’s pricing miscalculation. And for the better. Nonetheless, today’s environment has many of its own risks that shouldn’t be ignored.

The thing is, now and with trillion dollar plus market caps in the rear-view mirror, a dazzling 2019 rally in hand led by dizzying gains in AAPL and MSFT, kicking the tires isn’t unreasonable. Moreover, with frothy market multiples questionably pricing in more good times to come and political instability offered in spades both inside and outside the White House, buying into a low-correlated bull market just underway in mining stocks makes total sense.

Mining Stocks to Buy: iShares Gold Trust (GLD)



Source: Charts by TradingView

The yellow metal proxy iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD ) is the first of our precious metals stocks to buy. Gaining direct exposure to the underlying hard asset without the potential headaches of company-specific risks, as well as GLD stock’s top-notch liquidity makes this vehicle a terrific choice.

Technically, a buy decision in this precious metals stock is made even easier in today’s market. Shares in January have staged a breakout from a three month lateral consolidation pattern to multi-year highs. The observation is that GLD stock’s breakout is the beginning of a momentum-driven second leg. If correct, shares should conservatively rally toward $170 over the next few months.

GLD Stock Strategy: Use momentum to your advantage. Wait to buy GLD stock if an overbought monthly stochastics can regroup and form a bullish crossover. I’d also require this precious metals stock to maintain what I’d label “pattern and pragmatic price support” above $140 as a prerequisite for purchase.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)



Source: Charts by TradingView

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS ) is the second of our precious metals stocks to buy. Don’t let the name fool you. While primarily a silver mining company, PAAS stock also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. More importantly, it would be even more foolish to overlook this precious metals stock’s formidable relative strength. And right now Pan American’s technical story just got better. On the daily chart shares have confirmed an oversold pullback entry within PAAS’ market-leading and sturdy-looking uptrend.

PAAS Stock Strategy: Buy this precious metals stock today. I’d advise $25 as a spot to take initial profits. Conversely, if today’s confirmed pullback falters, an exit beneath the pattern low is smart business off and on the price chart.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL)



Source: Charts by TradingView

Sibanye Gold Limited (NASDAQ: SBGL ) is the last of our three precious metals stocks to buy. This gold and diversified metals play was a technical standout in 2019. Follow-through in 2020’s early going has been checked by SBGL stock’s lifetime 50% retracement level and a tight layer of price action acting as resistance. In our view, today’s hesitation is temporary and overbought conditions will continue to reward the more daring.

SBGL Stock Strategy: Buy this precious metals stock on a move above $10.65. This entry looks to buy into momentum as shares clear resistance. To ensure investors aren’t left holding fool’s gold, keep a stop beneath $9.50 to avoid an undesirable change in technical character and unwarranted monetary exposure.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.