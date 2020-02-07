7 Safe Stocks to Buy on the Coronavirus Dip

With financial markets across the globe in free-fall on concerns that the coronavirus from China is turning into a pandemic, investors are naturally looking for safe stocks to buy to weather the coronavirus storm.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good options out there.

First, though, let’s get one thing clear. The coronavirus is a big, scary and volatile thing. We don’t exactly know how this thing will play out. But, as of today, the base case is that it will have minimal and short-lived damage on the global economy.

Warmer weather, coupled with strict quarantining, quick government responses and broader distribution of Gilead’s (NASDAQ: GILD ) remdesivir treatment (which is apparently working in treating coronavirus), will likely help kill the spread of this virus in coming months.

So, much like other health outbreaks, this too shall pass.

In the meantime, there are plenty of stocks to like on the dip. Right now, investors are indiscriminately selling everything. But, everything won’t be hurt by the coronavirus. Namely, U.S. companies who do business primarily in the U.S. will likely continue to do business as usual amid this non-U.S. outbreak. At the same time, one could reasonably argue that as Treasury yields have fallen to record lows on coronavirus fears, that plunge actually creates significant runway for growth stocks to surge once the outbreak dies down.

So, what exactly am I saying? Use recent weakness to buy the dip in high-quality, U.S.-focused growth stocks, because these stocks are attractively positioned to roar higher once coronavirus fears pass.

With that in mind, let’s take a look a seven safe stocks to buy on the coronavirus dip.

Safe Stocks to Buy on the Coronavirus Dip: Square (SQ)

Payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ ) was red hot in 2020. Until it wasn’t. And that’s entirely because of the coronavirus.

Through Feb. 20, SQ stock was up 37% year to date. Ever since, shares have dropped 10%.

In simple terms, this selloff doesn’t make much sense. Square is a payments processor with a big U.S. focus. Unless U.S. consumers stop spending, Square’s growth trajectory won’t be meaningfully impacted by the coronavirus. Right now, because the coronavirus outbreak has not hit America, U.S. consumers are still spending big, supported by low rates and strong labor conditions.

This favorable backdrop, coupled with the fact that Square’s various seller services are gaining traction and that Cash App has robust momentum, will lead to Square delivering strong numbers all year long. Those strong numbers will help power SQ stock higher, especially considering the recent plunge in interest rates, which provides greater support for Square’s extended valuation.

Roku (ROKU)

Shares of streaming device maker Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) have dropped about 13% over the past month on coronavirus concerns. But one could very reasonably argue that the outbreak is actually a net positive for ROKU stock for two big reasons.

First, Roku sells streaming devices, which are essentially a go-to form of at-home entertainment. Anywhere the outbreak is live, consumers are stuck in their homes. Anywhere the outbreak isn’t live, but concern is real, consumers are likely opting to stay home more than usual. In both situations, consumers are engaging more with at home entertainment options, like Roku. I wouldn’t be surprised that, in the wake of the outbreak, global streaming hours through Roku devices have actually spiked.

Second, Roku is a richly valued growth stock trading at 8.3-times forward sales. In a world of 4% to 5% interest rates, an 8.3-times forward sales multiple for Roku wouldn’t make much sense. But, the 10-Year Treasury yield has plunged to a record low 1.3%. In that low rate world, an 8.3-times forward sales multiple makes a lot of sense, because low yields translate into low discount rates, which provide support for extended equity valuations.

All in all, then, ROKU stock looks quite compelling amid recent weakness.

Lyft (LYFT)

Ride-sharing giant Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) has been punished by coronavirus fears in February, with shares dropping 20% off their February highs.

The concern is that if coronavirus concerns escalate in North America, consumers will increasingly pass on ride-sharing services, for the fear of being in close quarters with a stranger (who could potentially be sick).

At present, these concerns seem grossly overstated. There is no U.S. outbreak outside of individuals who have a direct connection with Wuhan, and the number of U.S. cases is far less than a hundred. All cases are quarantined. Consumers aren’t doing much different at the moment besides washing their hands more regularly, and there isn’t a level of hysteria on the ground-level.

So long as there isn’t, U.S. consumer usage of Lyft won’t take a hit.

Meanwhile, other trends are working in favor of Lyft. Namely, the company is in cost-cutting mode, the ride-sharing market is rationalizing with less promotional activity, margins are improving and losses are narrowing. At the same time, the plunge in interest rates provides incredible support for Lyft’s extended valuation.

Once coronavirus fears pass, then, LYFT stock should roar higher.

Snap (SNAP)

When it comes to social media platform Snap (NYSE: SNAP ), the “buy the dip” thesis is pretty simple.

Are consumers interacting with Snap less because of the coronavirus outbreak? No.

This is a U.S.-heavy social media app. U.S. consumers have not changed how much they interact with social media because of the outbreak. Nor have consumers in any of Snap’s other core markets, like Europe.

Are advertisers spending less with Snap because of the coronavirus outbreak? No.

Pretty much all of Snap’s advertisers are in North America or Europe. Those two continents have been minimally impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Ad spending trends have likely not been impacted at all. If anything, there has been a push towards more digital advertising, and less physical advertising.

In the big picture, then, Snap is not losing because of the coronavirus outbreak. And, it’s also getting big support for its supercharged valuation from the plunge in interest rates.

Yet, SNAP stock is down 17% over the past month. This plunge doesn’t line up with the fundamentals, meaning more than anything else, it’s an opportunity to buy the dip in a high-quality, big-growth digital advertising company.

Pinterest (PINS)

Much like Snap, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS ) is a strong digital advertising company that has been unfairly punished by the coronavirus outbreak.

This company just reported blowout fourth-quarter numbers that included sustained, robust user growth, big and stabilizing revenue growth and healthy profit margin improvement.

Yet, Pinterest stock is down 16% since early February.

Is the coronavirus outbreak really that bad for Pinterest, that it should outweigh the company’s strong fourth-quarter earnings report? No. Pinterest is blocked in China, so it has no exposure to where the outbreak is the worst. Meanwhile, the company has a huge presence in North America and Europe, where the outbreak has been largely contained and is unlikely to spread to concerning levels (given that both geographies have sufficient resources to thwart spreading).

So, the coronavirus outbreak isn’t a big deal for Pinterest. Yet, the stock is plunging as if it were.

This discrepancy is an opportunity. Over the next few months, coronavirus fears will fade, Pinterest will report another strong growth quarter, and the stock will shoot higher.

Chegg (CHGG)

Digital education platform Chegg (NYSE: CHGG ) operates entirely in the United States, and it just reported a strong double-beat fourth-quarter earnings report. Add to that the fact that it is a 20%-plus revenue grower with huge profit margins and a ton of room to sustain big growth for a lot longer.

When you put all of that together, you wouldn’t think that a China-centric health outbreak would weigh all that much on CHGG stock. But it has. Since coronavirus fears escalated in mid-February, CHGG stock has shed 15%.

This irrational selloff is an opportunity.

Over the next few months, coronavirus fears will fade. Chegg will report another strong quarterly earnings report, and analysts will hike forward profit estimates. At the same time, low rates will provide room for multiple expansion. Higher profits plus multiple expansion will lead to a big rebound in the stock.

It’s that simple. Don’t overthink it. This is a high-quality, U.S-focused growth company with a ton of momentum. Coronavirus fears won’t derail that momentum. So buy the dip.

Facebook (FB)

The biggest company on this list, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), is one of the best and most safe stocks to buy on coronavirus fears.

Why? A few reasons.

First, Facebook is blocked in China, so the company has no exposure to where the outbreak is the worst. Second, there are no signs that minimal outbreak in various other countries has resulted in weaker digital ad spending. Third, so long as the outbreak is contained in other countries — which it likely will be — digital ad spending trends in Facebook’s core markets won’t ever take a hit from the coronavirus. Fourth, Facebook is a growth stock, and growth stocks tend to do very well in low interest rate environments (and we are in the lowest interest rate environment, ever).

Fifth, and perhaps most importantly, FB stock was cheap before the coronavirus selloff.

It was a 20%-plus revenue grower with expanding profit margins trading around 25-times forward earnings. Now, it’s still that. It’s just trading at 22-times forward earnings.

So, with FB stock, you have a high-quality, big-growth company with minimal coronavirus exposure. And it’s trading at a relatively dirt cheap valuation on coronavirus fears. Sound like an opportunity? It is.