Why Exxon Mobil Stock Could Be Down for the Count

The decline in Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM ) stock has been breathtaking. Just since early January, Exxon Mobil stock has lost over half of its value. Shares trade at a 16-year low.

To some investors, such a decline might appear to be a buying opportunity. I’m sympathetic to that case. I’ve argued, if somewhat cautiously, for XOM stock in the past, as recently as September. The Exxon Mobil dividend, almost unfathomably, now yields almost 10%.

Plunging oil prices will hit profits in the upstream (ie, exploration and production) business. But the downstream (refinery and retail) and chemicals segments may receive some help from lower input costs.

Indeed, it’s precisely that internal hedge that has led the stock to underperform during past crude rallies. It only stands to reason that it should outperform when the price falls.

But, incredibly, Exxon Mobil stock has outperformed. That’s how intense the 2020 rout in energy has been. It’s a rout from which it will take Exxon Mobil years to recover. And that suggests the lower price isn’t an unjustified sell-off, but a somewhat logical response by the market.

Investor Day

In a case of absolutely horrific timing, Exxon Mobil held its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, Mar. 5. On that day, Exxon reiterated its recent optimism toward its long-term growth.

In its presentation (see slide 149), the company said that its earnings potential could double from 2017 levels, even with relatively flat energy prices. That outlook dovetailed with predictions chief executive officer Darren Woods has made in the past.

Though contributions were expected from the downstream and chemical businesses, the growth was expected to come largely from upstream. A key driver was higher production. Exxon Mobil targeted 5 million mboed (millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2025, up 28% from 2019 levels.

Even using 2019 oil and gas prices, upstream earnings (excluding one-time items) would rise from a little over $10 billion in 2019 to roughly $20 billion. Exxon Mobil hoped to pick up a couple of billion in profit from its other businesses as well.

Of course, just four days later, Saudi Arabia started an “all-out price war”. Exxon’s earnings assumptions, including its target of 100% growth, were based on the 2019 average price of Brent crude — about $64.

As of this writing, Brent trades just above $30.

The Response from Exxon Mobil

And so in four days, the Investor Day presentation became completely obsolete. The earnings targets obviously are out the window. Exxon’s slides did incorporate a potential decline in Brent prices — to $50. In that model, upstream profits would hold basically flat, with the company eking out some growth thanks to the other businesses.

At $30, then, profits are going to decline — and potentially sharply so. But it’s hard to guess how much given that it’s unclear how Exxon will respond. Unquestionably, production is going to see significant cutbacks. Many of the projects expected to drive growth no longer are economical.

Exploration spending will be curtailed. And as attractive as the dividend looks, it is highly likely to be cut. Thanks to a huge spike in spending, Exxon’s free cash flow came nowhere close to covering 2019 dividend payments.

Even with spending cuts, what are likely to be dramatically lower earnings mean the company is going to have the same issue going forward. If investors believe such a massive company won’t cut its dividend amid a difficult time, they need only look at General Electric (NYSE: GE ), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD ), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) for examples.

However the exact numbers play out, barring a huge spike in oil prices Exxon Mobil is going to see sharply lower cash flow and sharply lower earnings. After all, cutting prices in half doesn’t cut earnings in half. Exxon’s costs are not going to come down all that much. And with upstream generating about two-thirds of 2019 adjusted profit, potential help to the other businesses is not going to save the dividend — or, necessarily, XOM stock.

Is XOM Stock a Worthwhile Play on the Rebound?

To be sure, Exxon Mobil isn’t going bankrupt. Earnings will come down, but the company isn’t going to spend $40 a barrel drilling for oil it can only sell for $30. Downstream operations will take a near-term hit, as what increasingly looks like a nationwide self-quarantine curtails driving and gasoline usage. But they will stay profitable over time.

But if Brent stays in the $30s, it’s reasonable to believe that XOM stock will do the same. Earnings per share are going to come down dramatically from about $4 (excluding one-time items) in 2019. If adjusted EPS is in the $2 range, it’s similarly reasonable to see $40 as something close to a ceiling on Exxon Mobil stock.

Of course, it’s possible that oil, and even natural gas, will bounce back. U.S. natural gas prices actually have stabilized, if at multi-year lows.

Investors betting that the decline in oil will be short-lived, however, have no shortage of options. More aggressive investors should look at a producer like Apache (NYSE: APA ) or, for uber-bulls willing to take on huge risk, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY ). Those stocks have fallen even further: incredibly, both have declined over 80% from January highs.

Investors looking to nibble might see XOM as a cautious step — and that makes some sense. Exxon Mobil can and will respond to this new price environment. But it’s potentially going to take years for that response to play out, and for the company to return to growth. In the meantime, Exxon Mobil stock can stay stuck.

