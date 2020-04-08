Piper Sandler Survey: Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020

The top teen brands for spring 2020 have been revealed due to a recent Piper Sandler survey.

The Piper Sandler survey was conducted with the help of 5,200 teens in the U.S. The survey seeks to determine the spending habits of teens and also gauge their interest in different brands, as well as issues. For example, teens care about social and political issues, with their highest concern being the environment.

Let’s take a look at the top teen brands for spring 2020 in the following gallery.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — Nike (NYSE: NKE

Nike takes the top spot in the Piper Sandler survey when it comes to teen’s choice in clothing. It earns this rank with 25% of teens listing it as their top brand.

Interestingly enough, Nike also takes the first position in the footwear category with 47% of teens favoring it. This makes it the only brand that takes the #1 spot on two different lists.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — Michael Kors

When it comes to handbags, teens look for Michael Kors. The Capri (NYSE: CPRI ) company nabs this position on the list with 25% of teens listing it as their preferred handbag brand.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN

Amazon easily blows past its competition to become teens’ top place for online buying. It claims this place with a whopping 53% of teens naming it their go-to destination for online shopping.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA

Ulta is the brand that teens prefer when it comes to beauty destinations. It easily takes this spot with 39% of teens claiming it’s their favorite beauty destination brand.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — Tarte

Tarte may be a favorite among teens when it comes to cosmetics brands, but not by much. The brand was only able to take the top position with 11% of respondents favoring it.

Top Teen Brands for Spring 2020 — — Neutrogena

The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) brand is a favorite among teens. However, just like with Tarte, it only by a small bit. Its position at the summit of skincare brands comes with just 16% of teens preferring it.

You can follow this link to see the full results from the Poper Sandler survey.

