Given the tremendous amount of confusion surrounding the novel coronavirus, some investments have become notoriously difficult to decipher. Recent events warrant the inclusion of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) and its competitors, such as United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) on this dubious list. Indeed, no travel-related company is immune from the wild trading, with DAL stock printing red ink over the last few sessions.

Source: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Certainly, legendary investor Warren Buffett dumping his position in airline stocks didn’t help. That one move had investors scrambling for the emergency exits. Pouring salt on festering wounds, Buffett described his initial equity acquisition as “a mistake.” As if you had any doubts about his feelings, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) CEO stated bluntly that his company is “worth less today” because of his flawed decision.

Not surprisingly, DAL stock and its rivals took a beating following the disclosure. Still, it’s not all bad news for the beleaguered industry.

According to CNBC, the White House is considering phasing out its coronavirus task force in the coming weeks or months. With the U.S. infection curve appearing to have flattened, Vice President Mike Pence, who oversees the task force, disclosed having discussions about transitioning responsibilities to other federal agencies.

This also comes at a time when several states are gradually relaxing their social distancing and stay-at-home measures. Furthermore, California, the biggest economic engine of the U.S., will open its doors on Friday for limited business activities. Specific details will be released shortly, but on paper, this is great news for DAL stock.

Many folks have been so frustrated that they’ve taken to protesting government orders. Still, I wouldn’t book that ticket yet on Delta’s stock.

DAL Stock Is Merely Entering a New Normal of Austerity

Obviously, the various announcements that the country is moving toward recovery isn’t just good for airliners. I can’t think of any business that has been anxiously waiting for this day ever since state governments imposed shelter-in-place orders.

As expected, the major indices all moved up conspicuously as Wall Street took encouragement that the worst is over. Moving forward, we can pick up the pieces and get back to where we once were.

But the problem with this idea is that it assumes the best-case scenario from what has been an unprecedented acute economic shock. Many of the jobs that the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered won’t be coming back, leaving workers struggling.

In addition, the consumer economy was never really healthy to begin with. What the coronavirus did was not to temporarily disrupt a robust economy. Instead, it exposed the weaknesses that many people and policymakers chose to ignore for years.

Namely, without another round of stimulus, the American people risk succumbing to a severe financial crisis. When you consider the value of personal savings to the number of households in the U.S., you get a per-capita savings amount of around $10,000.



Click to Enlarge Source: Chart by Josh Enomoto

That’s a sizable amount that should last a least few months on average. However, according to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the bottom 90% wealth percentile only own roughly 36% of total assets. If you adjust for this wealth gap, you get a per-capita household savings amount of $3,990.

This is just a rough average to give you an idea of the crisis facing DAL stock and consumer-dependent investments. For some households, they have little to nothing in savings. Even the better off who are not part of the top 10% will likely save their funds.

How Confident Is the Consumer?

Some of you may have noticed that the personal savings rate jumped to 13.1% in March. Although seemingly counter-intuitive, this isn’t surprising. Prior economic shocks and recessions have caused consumers to immediately shut down any unnecessary expenditures.

Rather than a positive trend, we should be worried. After all, consumer spending represents the biggest component of the U.S. economy.

If we were in any other recession, I wouldn’t be so alarmed about the savings rate skyrocketing. As other recessions have shown, the loss of consumer confidence eventually restores itself.

But this crisis is different because it involves a pandemic that has hit Americans the hardest. Further, it’s especially problematic for DAL stock. Delta and the airliners aren’t just gauging consumer confidence regarding their financials. In addition, they’re gauging their willingness to share the same recycled air with hundreds of strangers.

Some contrarians have argued in favor of a quick recovery in the travel industry. I’m in the opposite camp as there are more things that can go wrong than can go right. Therefore, the smarter play is to avoid DAL stock until we get a better read of consumer behaviors.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.