Believe It or Not, There's a Safe Way to Buy NVDA Stock

The market has seemingly done the impossible this week. But for leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), there are strong reasons off and on the NVDA stock price chart to worry about what will happen in the weeks and months ahead. More important, though, there are strong reasons why there’s room for a risk-adjusted opportunity to profit from bullish trends in motion with no signs of letting up. Let me explain.

The S&P 500 has done what was once unthinkable just several weeks back. The broad-based, large-cap market barometer followed through Monday by 1.21% to ride Friday’s enthusiastic reaction to a much stronger-than-forecast monthly jobs report reclaiming positive turf for 2020.

Tuesday’s session is finding investors shying modestly away from the buoyant optimism, but don’t let the bears tell you it’s something more ominous. Moreover, in a market made up of stocks, semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia whose shares remain dearly-held, is stressing otherwise.

Shares of Nvidia are up about 2.50% Tuesday and helping the NASDAQ Composite to fresh all-time-highs.

It’s a session where 2020’s theme of relative strength within large cap technology continues to improve its profitable feedback loop for buyers of names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and other market leaders. And when it comes to this friendly trend, Nvidia remains one of its crown jewels.

A Closer Look at NVDA Stock

Prior to the novel coronavirus, Nvidia was already hitting it out of the park on the back of its well-supported position within markets like gaming and data centers. While it may not have been crystal clear back in March at the height of the panic, there’s little arguing the Covid-19 pandemic has raised the ceiling on immediate profits and growth going forward within those areas.

Bottom-line, a new and more socially-distanced normal means employees now working increasingly and indefinitely remote from home and playing harder at their workstations during their downtime, spells even larger growth prospects for Nvidia to exploit within those markets. It doesn’t stop there either. As InvestorPlace’s Matt McCall notes, the Nvidia story is so much more too.

Nvidia is a terrific way for investors to leverage exciting markets such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and machine learning which are just now coming into their own within much larger secular trends.

Not only should this afford incredible opportunities for the company, but it also allows multiple paths for Nvidia to continue growing well into the future.

NVDA Stock Weekly Chart

Aside from an obviously compelling business narrative, Nvidia has and remains well-positioned for continued success on its price chart too.

Among competitors Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ), NVDA has proven itself an incontestable champ throughout 2020’s record-breaking bear and bull markets by demonstrating relative strength over both cycles.

Currently and as our illustrated weekly chart of Nvidia reveals, shares are stationed in an inside candlestick consolidation pattern. The tighter congestion of just over two weeks has formed after a successful bullish engulfing hammer test of Nvidia’s March uptrend line. A breakout to new highs points at a solid way to position for momentum in anticipation of another leg higher.

The Bottom Line on Nvidia Stock

For investors agreeable with this type of entry and to help reduce any worries regarding Nvidia’s loftier price multiples, my advice would be to purchase a slightly out-of-the money bull call spread.

To be certain, buying Nvidia isn’t about stock income and momentum can only take you so far. And with a leveraged, limited and reduced risk vertical strategy, those features have stronger implications regardless of whether Nvidia makes good on today’s promises or otherwise.

