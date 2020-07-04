4 Upcoming IPOs Set to Be Hot in 2020

[Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2020. It has since been updated to reflect the latest changes in the market.]

This year was supposed to be a big one for initial public offerings. Several unicorns — defined as companies valued at more than $1 billion — were planning to list shares on major U.S. stock exchanges. Unfortunately the novel coronavirus has forced many companies to cancel or delay their IPOs. However, there are still a few upcoming IPOs worthy of investor attention.

So what’s going on? Market volatility continues to weigh on public debuts. Through July 31, there were 93 IPOs priced in the U.S. this year, down 7.9% from the same period of 2019.

That said, the IPO market has rebounded in recent weeks. Some significant IPOs that have taken place since June 1 include Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM ) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI ). One of the largest debuts this year came from Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG ). The company returned to the public markets after nine years and raised $1.9 billion by selling 77 million shares priced at $25 each.

WMG stock has performed well since its listing, rising 20% in its first week of trading and holding steady at around $30 per share. Other IPO stocks are also doing well. The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA: IPO ), the only exchange-traded fund that exclusively tracks the U.S. IPO market, has posted a positive gain of 31% so far in 2020. That’s well ahead of the S&P 500’s year-to-date loss of 0.7%.

While volatility persists, there clearly is an appetite for upcoming IPOs.

As the U.S. economy continues to reopen and gathers strength in the second half of the year, investors should keep an eye on four of the largest upcoming IPOs. While the exact timing of these debuts remains in flux, the following four companies have each said publicly that they will IPO when market conditions present a favorable opportunity:

Quicken Loans

Airbnb

Snowflake

Asana

Let’s take a closer look at each of these upcoming IPOs.

Upcoming IPOs: Quicken Loans

Source: Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com

Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the United States, is reportedly planning an IPO as soon as possible this year. While the timing might seem risky, the company, which is re-branding itself as “Rocket Companies,” feels confident about testing the market now. Its business is booming amid record low mortgage rates and high home-buying demand.

Quicken Loans has filed an IPO prospectus and is working with investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to manage the stock listing. In a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company said it hopes to raise as much as $3.8 billion by offering 150 million shares to the public at $20 to 22 each. That would make it one of the largest unicorn IPOs of 2020 — possibly the largest. The stock will trade under the ticker symbol RKT.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in interviews that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Quicken Loans forecasts nearly $75 billion in mortgage applications in the second quarter. That’s up from almost $53 billion in the first quarter. The success in spite of the pandemic has been due to rock-bottom mortgage rates that have encouraged homeowners to refinance and new home buyers to enter the housing market.

Plus, Mortgage rates set a new record low on June 11. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell below 3%.

The exact timing of the Quicken Loans IPO is still to be determined. But this is one unicorn that investors should definitely keep an eye on.

Airbnb