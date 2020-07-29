Long the exclusive realm of science fiction, the concept of artificial intelligence has garnered substantial momentum in recent years. Nowadays, AI platforms find themselves in our Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) transactions and how we commute, thanks to automation systems by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and others. Now, one company, GenesisAI, seeks to bridge these disparate systems into an actionable marketplace. This potentially lucrative idea has inspired many to invest in GenesisAI stock.

Source: Shutterstock

Currently listed on the private equity platform Netcapital.com, GenesisAI essentially brings artificial intelligence down from the realm of esoteric theory and into the real world. Although many organizations have developed their own AI infrastructure and programs, from the industry stalwarts I mentioned to myriad smaller organizations, this dynamic has one critical weakness: AI as an industry exists in silos.

That becomes a crucial problem when outside entities want AI-based solutions for their projects. According to GenesisAI’s pitch deck, AI is “developed and operated in a closed environment.” Thus, there is no way for a machine learning platform – which is what GenesisAI specializes in – to exchange data and trade services.

Because what does any learning platform need? Information. However, by opening this exclusive network to an open marketplace, companies who require AI solutions have greater and more meaningful access. Thus, the reason why so many have chosen to invest in GenesisAI stock.

Basically, management wants to create an Amazon of AI. Rather than developing a costly and time-consuming AI infrastructure from the ground up, interested businesses can acquire ready-made solutions from developers who seek to monetize their coding expertise. Plus, an open network can facilitate leveraging among various AI programs.

Invest in GenesisAI Stock for the Practicality of AI

Typically, a hindrance to AI-based investments is a disconnect between technology and practicality. Though researchers in the former love the pursuit of innovation, without the latter, a project goes nowhere. If I can summarize why so many wish to invest in GenesisAI stock, it’s that the underlying organization balances both objectives.

In other words, this isn’t technology for its own sake. According to Transparency Market Research, the AI market could reach $5.5 trillion by 2027. By grabbing just a small share of this sector, you could do very well. However, as Amazon demonstrated, early dominant players could wind up with an oversized allocation.

By connecting needs (client corporations) with wants (AI programmers), GenesisAI delivers a monetizable economy into an otherwise exclusive market. In addition, by connecting platforms with other counterparts, GenesisAI can greatly expand the potential of machine learning.

Ultimately, this is management’s vision. Through leveraging data and insights across a global AI open ecosystem, developers can feed the necessary information that AI platforms need to function and enhance their usability. Theoretically, as machine learning becomes more powerful, its economic value will rise exponentially. To benefit the most from this possible trend, you should invest in GenesisAI stock before the trend materializes.

Another reason to invest in GenesisAI stock is that the issuing company is putting its acumen to the test with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here, management is focusing on refining AI platforms to identify those who are at higher risk of complications if they became infected with Covid-19.

Also, the team is seeking AI that predicts future outbreaks, as well as simulating the impact of government policies. It’s cutting edge stuff, drawing substantial interest in GenesisAI stock.

Risk Factors with AI

Like any other private-equity opportunity, you should carefully research the target company before you decide to invest in GenesisAI stock. Due to limited information relative to a publicly traded blue-chip company, private-equity stocks usually have a cloud of ambiguity over them.

Moreover, true artificial intelligence may still be in the realm of science fiction. For instance, the latest supercomputer can only replicate approximately 10% of the human brain’s activity. Such computers are massive. Just to keep such systems cooled down to normal operating temperature requires 3,000 gallons of water per minute.

Contrast this with the average size of the human brain, which is about three pounds. Additionally, 75% of the brain is comprised of water. Stated differently, we don’t need much nourishment to keep us going. And our inherent, organic capacity can run circles around the biggest, baddest supercomputers.

Sure, they may run calculations quicker than we can blink an eye. But who’s inputting the request to calculate something and why? It’s this intuition and motivation where every AI platform has fallen short.

Further, the answer to creating artificial intelligence is a rather brutish one – add more computing power. But the law of diminishing returns may apply to AI just as it does in economics.

I mention these factors not to dissuade those who want to invest in GenesisAI stock. Rather, prospective buyers should keep upside projections in check.

A Relevant Narrative

No matter your perspective on artificial intelligence, this space will be very relevant over the next several decades. After all, we’re already incorporating aspects of AI, irrespective of whether true, open-ended machine learning is possible.

Further, the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic brings opportunity for AI-based companies. A great example is contact tracing. Though a useful tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus, it’s an intensive task. If an AI platform could one day mitigate some or perhaps all of the contact tracing legwork, it would help tremendously in future epidemics.

If you’d like to invest in GenesisAI stock, shares are currently priced at $3.11. There’s a minimum investment of $99.52 on the Netcapital portal with an Oct. 1, 2020 deadline.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.