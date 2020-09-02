AI News: Elon Musk Sets Big Goals With Brain Implant

You can’t put lipstick on a pig, but last week Elon Musk proved that you can put a computer chip in its brain. That’s right, Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company, Neuralink, live streamed a video of a pig they’d implanted with a brain chip two months ago to demonstrate their progress.

Source: Marina Linchevska / Shutterstock.com

The idea was to show the neurons firing in real-time. So, anytime the pig’s snout brushed against the ground or her food, the audience would hear a beep and see blue wavelengths on a computer screen. Elon Musk likened it to a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.”

Neuralink’s goal with this technology is to cure neurological ailments like Alzheimer’s, dementia, depression, insomnia and paralysis. A Neuralink implant could also allow Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) drivers to “summon” their cars with Smart Summon. A Tesla owner would simply need to “think” for their car and it would come.

Elon Musk also expects this implant will eventually allow people to speak telepathically to one another, download memories to a computer or even give them “super vision.”

These are lofty goals, but we’re still a ways away. While Neuralink did receive a breakthrough designation status from the FDA in July, it did not give a timeline for human clinical trials. In addition, Neuralink is awaiting additional regulatory approvals and more safety testing.

Ultimately, Elon Musk wants to give humans a leg up on artificial intelligence (AI), which he believes is the future but is also more dangerous than nuclear bombs. I won’t go so far as to say that AI is world-ending, but it will impact our everyday lives. In fact, it already is.

For example …

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Maps and Waze use AI algorithms to determine the best routes for a person to take by digesting massive amounts of data, like user-reported accidents or construction. You can also thank AI for filtering out spam emails. Google uses machine learning to categorize and determine which emails should be flagged as important.

And if you have an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) page or use an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa, artificial intelligence is working behind the scenes there, too. It’s used for the iPhone’s FaceID, personalizing your social media feeds and answering your questions via Alexa.

The Best Long-Term AI Play

The reality is artificial intelligence is going to become more essential and involved in our lives as technology evolves, though, odds are low that we’ll find ourselves in a “war against the machines” situation.

