7 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for the 5G Wave

Fifth-generation mobile networks are here and the market is huge. According to Allied Market Research, the global 5G technology market will grow from $5.5 billion this year and reach $667.9 billion by 2026. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 122.3%.

The massive growth forecast is due to the fact that 5G will radically change global communications. It will advance everything from the internet of things (IOT) to self-driving cars. Cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and IOT will all take major leaps forward in the coming years with 5G networks.

Cybersecurity is a big part of 5G mobile networks. It is important to keep the enormous volume of data and information safe and secure. All 5G networks will require built-in, end-to-end security. The 5G security market will be worth $4 billion in 2023 — and keep growing exponentially from there.

Here we look at seven cybersecurity stocks to buy that are ready for the 5G surge.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD

(NASDAQ: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK

(NASDAQ: Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT

(NASDAQ: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW

(NYSE: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET

(NYSE: FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE

(NASDAQ: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL

Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Crowdstrike (CRWD)

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

California-based CrowdStrike is aggressively growing and taking market share in the competitive 5G space. The company has grown its revenues from $52.7 million in 2017 to $654.3 million this year. Part of that growth has come from sales of its cloud-based, easy-to-use endpoint protection solution. This solution requires users to install a light piece of software in order to receive cybersecurity protection.

Growth has also come from acquisitions. CrowdStrike most recently acquired Preempt Security for $96 million in cash and stock, which will further enhance its platform with identity security capabilities. The strong revenue growth and acquisitions have helped to propel CRWD stock higher.

CRWD stock has more than tripled (up 316%) since its March low and now trades at $140 a share. Analysts see further growth ahead with a median price target on the stock of $150.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Protecting consumers against cyber criminals is NortonLifeLock’s bread and butter. The company is an industry leader in providing people with device security, protection against identity theft and privacy software. And NortonLifeLock has been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and the accelerated move of people online.

In its most recent quarter, the company reported a profit of $528 million, and saw revenues increase to $614 million. NortonLifeLock also has free cash flow of $169 million at the end of June.

Moving forward, NortonLifeLock is in a position to continue capitalizing on growing consumer need for cybersecurity — a need that will increase with the continued rollout of 5G networks. The company has stepped up its marketing efforts in an effort to familiarize itself with consumers and raise its brand profile.

NLOK stock is up 27% from its March bottom at $21, but is still below its 52-week high of $28.70.

Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Fortinet (FTNT)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Founded in 2000, Fortinet is one of the oldest and most established cybersecurity companies on the market today. The “FortiGate” firewall is a tried and tested mobile cybersecurity platform that companies have come to trust.

Fortinet continues to help its corporate clients put firewalls in place, managing virtual private networks that encrypt communications coming from servers and implementing intrusion prevention systems.

The company’s “SD-WAN” solution is especially helpful for remote workers and home offices. At the start of the global pandemic, many companies rushed to adopt and expand Fortinet’s firewalls to protect their employees and cyber networks as they transitioned to virtual office spaces. The moves have helped FTNT stock climb 55% since March to $117 per share.

While the stock price has pulled back in recent weeks, Fortinet remains a safe bet when it comes to cybersecurity and 5G networks.

Palo Alto Networks ( PANW )

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Like Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks is an older cybersecurity that has been enjoying a resurgence lately. The company’s final quarter of fiscal 2020 was one of its strongest ever. Stating that Covid-19 has accelerated its business, it saw revenue grow 32% year-over-year.

The company, which was founded in 2005, has an outlook for 2021 that calls for 17% annual growth.