Nvidia News: 20 Reasons NVDA Stock Jumped 4% Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is making news on Monday after releasing a series of announcements that sent NVDA stock rising higher.
Here are all the different announcements that resulted in a boost to NVDA stock today.
- CEO Jensen Huang revealed a focus on AI and other new projects that will be a focus for Nvidia in the future.
- The company announced a new processor type called data processing units (DPUs) for use in data centers.
- NVDA is also boasting about new security efforts through its chips that will protect companies in the approaching Internet of Things (IoT) era.
- Adding to its security efforts, the company notes that American Express (NYSE:AXP) is making use of NVDA offerings to help prevent fraud.
- Another new announcement includes software that can reduce the amount of data sent through video calls by using AI to create a stand-in avatar for users.
- To go along with this, it also revealed NVIDIA Maxine, which is a new AI video streaming platform.
- Other Nvidia news today includes a new AI starter kit for students, educators and hobbyists starting at $59.
- Additional AI news includes an open beta for its conversational AIs Jarvis and Merlin.
- The company also revealed a partnership with healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to work alongside its AI group to help with the discovery of medicines and vaccines.
- It also announced plans to build the most powerful supercomputer in the U.K. and it will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) research for healthcare.
- Supplemental healthcare news includes an AI model from NVDA being used to track oxygen needs for hospitals treating patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.
- It also revealed the Omniverse platform that lets creators work together in real-time.
- Adding to this is the revelation of its Studio program that includes the RTX A6000, a graphics card made for creators.
- A second graphics card for creators called the A40 was also announced by the company.
- Another part of this news includes plans to integrate the Universal Scene Description standard into Omniverse.
- The company also notes that its AI will work alongside Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) to help with grammar suggestions in Word.
- There’s also news that several companies have adopted Nvidia’s EGX AI platform.
- Another bit of news from NVDA includes the launch of its AI infrastructure DGX SuperPOD Solution for Enterprise.
- Nvidia also points out that its bringing support for many of its platforms and devices to Arm following its acquisition of the company.
- The company also announced support for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) streaming from its CloudXR platform via Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services.
NVDA stock was up 4.3% as of Monday afternoon.