Solar Stocks: The Time Has Come as This Industry Heads Into Hypergrowth

It’s not an understatement to say electric energy is the foundation on which modern society is built.

Source: Shutterstock

With this in mind, I can easily say that there was the world before electricity … and the world after electricity. We’re talking about one of the great demarcation lines in human history.

For more than a hundred years, producing “utility scale” amounts of power — enough to power large cities — hasn’t changed much. Fossil fuels like coal and natural gas started out as the primary power generation fuels … and they still are.

That’s why a major change to the way we produce electric power doesn’t involve tens of billions of dollars … or even hundreds of billions of dollars. It involves trillions of dollars.

Here’s the thing about this giant business …

It’s about to change in a very big way.

Those who know about this change and its trillion-dollar implications stand to make enormous amounts of money.

The mainstream media isn’t talking about it yet, but we are on the verge of a power revolution.

As I often say about business and innovation, the bigger the change, the bigger the gains.

The more a technology changes the world, the more revenue it will generate and the more gains it can produce for investors. Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than the change I told my readers about in the just-released Investment Opportunities issue.

During the 1900s, the world relied almost exclusively on “dirty” fuel to produce electricity. Coal, for example, was responsible for more than 50% of U.S. power generation. It was also responsible for most of the electric power in big countries like China and India.

“Dirty” fuel was so popular because it was so cheap. This low-cost energy powered amazing economic growth.

It powered factories that built cars, refrigerators, computers, trucks, and televisions. It lit up hundreds of millions of homes around the world.

However, that growth came at a price.

Burning all that fossil fuel produced a lot of pollution. Many of the world’s top scientists believe man-made climate change is causing temperatures to climb, sea levels to rise, and ice caps to melt.

This is why “climate change” is often cited as the number one worry for people around the world. Many see it as the biggest crisis of our time.

And many people see renewable energy, which comes from fuel sources like solar energy and wind energy, as the solution.

You can’t blame people for thinking solar and wind power are the answers. You can feel them on your skin. They are all around us … and their power is awesome.

The sun’s energy output is nearly impossible to comprehend for most people.

In 2007, an article in Scientific American estimated the energy in sunlight that hits Earth over just 40 minutes is equivalent to mankind’s total annual energy consumption.

This one simple stat shows you the great potential of harnessing the sun’s power. Enough power to run the world … arriving in less than an hour.

But as you may know, collecting, storing, and harnessing the sun’s output has been a technological challenge for decades.

In the latter part of the 20th century, solar technology was in its early stages. It wasn’t advanced enough to produce energy cheaply on a giant scale … the scale big enough to power factories and cities.

For a long time, solar energy and wind energy were more expensive than energy produced from fossil fuels like coal and natural gas.

That’s why many people saw government spending on renewable energy as a wasteful fantasy. And in many cases, it has been.

But in just the past decade, a solar revolution has begun … one that will lead to the biggest change to the energy market in a century.

This massive change is already underway, and it’s time for smart investors to take advantage.

Last year, only about 2% of electricity in the U.S. came from solar power. Right away, you can see the huge growth potential.

At the same time, solar accounted for 18% of all new energy capacity last year. That’s nine times the amount of the current power.

You can see where this is going.

In the new Investment Opportunities issue, I lay out several major catalysts that will continue the momentum that clean energy — especially solar power — has today. I’ll share one with you here.

Bloomberg NEF predicts that by 2025, the cost to generate power from solar will be cheaper than oil for the first time ever. It believes solar electricity will cost less than $0.02 per kilowatt-hour. Money talks, and this would open the door to mass adoption of solar.

Solar power is now at an inflection point. There have even been bursts of profits in related stocks over the last couple of decades, but none proved sustainable, and many of those same stocks also crashed.

But as technology improves and costs come down, the path forward is clear. This is what the new Investment Opportunities issue is about. As the Roaring 2020s move along, the upside potential in solar gives us one of the best opportunities in the investment world.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

