Editor’s note: “10 Lithium Stocks to Buy Despite the Market’s Irrationality” was previously published in May 2020. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available. It was also updated to correct information on a joint venture between two of the lithium stocks in this list.
Although the novel coronavirus initially devastated all sectors, there’s one that has stood out in this fragile recovery. An increasingly valuable energy commodity, lithium has rapidly integrated itself into every corner of our lives. As a result, you don’t want to ignore lithium stocks to buy, despite this market’s notorious volatility.
But in the next few years, the volatility may end up benefiting long-side investors. That’s according to Andrew Bowering, founder, director and financial officer of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF). Bowering has spent 35 years founding and developing successful mining companies worldwide, so he knows a thing or two about lithium stocks to buy.
He has said there is no replacement for lithium’s use in the way the world will generate, store and use energy.But warns of a continued supply challenge. He said he believes that by 2023, “the markets will be in complete disequilibrium and prices of the commodity will ratchet higher, suggesting big returns for investments made today, near the bottom. Lithium battery technology will last your lifetime.”
Finally, the electric vehicle market may help provide insulation against geopolitical shocks. For example, though the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia brought cheaper gasoline prices for drivers, it heaped further pain on the American oil industry, which was already suffering.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
- Power Metals (OTCMKTS:PWRMF)
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
- Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF)
- American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)
- Pilbara (OTCMKTS:PILBF)
However, reducing our dependence on oil and ramping up an EV infrastructure would allow more economic independence from commodity price fluctuations. Therefore, these 10 lithium stocks are likely still relevant.
Lithium Stocks: Albemarle (ALB)
Several of the lithium stocks that analysts commonly discuss are admittedly speculative affairs. That was proven recently with Albemarle stock, which has taken some hits. But for a solid, renowned organization like Albemarle, the selloff presents a viable contrarian opportunity.
Admittedly, ALB stock is not for everyone, considering its more-than 100% high-low spread in the past 52 weeks. Further, Albemarle’s 39% eps surprise in fourth quarter has helped demonstrate this company’s staying power.
Brewing political tensions that had the potential to lift ALB stock, may have moderated, but the company still is in an excellent position going forward.
Finally, you’ve got to love the huge demand from the EV industry. Through simple logic, it’s doubtful that all new competitors will be as successful as Tesla. But they’ll need lithium to start, which invariably helps the case for Albemarle.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)
Due to its sheer dominance in the sector, no discussion about lithium stocks is complete without mentioning Sociedad Quimica y Minera.
SQM is based in Chile, which according to CNBC enjoys the world’s largest lithium reserves.
In fact, CNBC was quite emphatic about this point, noting that no other nation comes close to Chile’s 7.5 million metric tons of the hotly demanded metal.
What’s truly compelling about SQM stock is the general stability of the underlying company’s host nation. Historically, relations between the U.S. and Chile are favorable. While this was put to the test under the Trump administration, the U.S. still represents a critical trading partner to Chile.
Moving forward, this dynamic could be significant. With other nations witnessing the consequences of an overly leveraged relationship with China, this situation may bolster U.S. and western-friendly alliances.
Bottom line, when you’re dealing with lithium stocks, you’re already in a volatile market. With SQM, you can at least take away some political variables.
Tesla (TSLA)
While Tesla has been one of the strongest innovators of our time, its sometimes controversial CEO Elon Musk who has made TSLA stock unusually exciting. However, recent moves have been nothing short of explosive. Even now amid the coronavirus devastation, shares ripped into four-digit prices like it was nothing.
In part, that’s because the pandemic has brought certain realities to light. First, an urgency now exists to control critical supply chains. Therefore, Tesla’s idea of getting into the lithium mining business has much greater traction.
Second, EVs are incredibly disruptive because of their relative ease of manufacturing. Simply, the electric platform requires far fewer parts than a traditional combustion engine vehicle. Of course, this invites a lower barrier of entry, which would be right up China’s alley.
However, what the Chinese don’t have is Tesla’s international brand appeal. That should allow TSLA stock to maintain its dominance in the markets. Plus, Tesla will become more nationally significant as a provider of relevant, high-paying jobs.
Lastly, I’d like to point out that despite concerns of TSLA stock being ripe for a correction, Tesla has established itself as the substantive player in the EV market. While other competitors may have brilliant ideas, Tesla is delivering real cars to real people. Until that changes — perhaps from Ford’s (NYSE:F) serious foray into EVs — Tesla remains a formidable giant.
Orocobre (OROCF)
Direct lithium stocks that aren’t completely speculative affairs are difficult to find. Frankly, Orocobre will not suit everyone’s capacity for risk and general volatility.
However, the Australia-headquartered mineral resource company may offer substantial upside for the adventurous investor.
First, according to the company’s website, Orocobre has built “the first large-scale, de novo brine based lithium project in over 20 years at its flagship Salar de Olaroz resource” in the Argentinian portion of what industry analysts have termed the “lithium triangle.” That gives OROCF stock some street cred to help assuage concerns of viability.
Second, Orocobre has a partnership with Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) in building and now operating the aforementioned brine-based lithium project, along with other key projects.
One of them involves the construction of a lithium hydroxide plant in Naraha, Japan. As energy diversification increases internationally, these projects represent a springboard for future revenue opportunities.
Finally, I don’t think you can ignore the geopolitical implications toward lithium stocks. As many countries shun China and look for energy sources from stable jurisdictions, Orocobre suddenly has enhanced appeal. Although OROCF stock is deflated now, that might not be the case later this year.
Livent (LTHM)
In the entertainment world, audiences look forward to spinoffs to provide further insights into favorite plots and characters. But within the investing world, spinoffs are touch-and-go affairs.
Just take a look at Livent. Formerly the lithium arm of FMC (NYSE:FMC), LTHM stock began life as its own publicly traded entity in October 2018. To put it mildly, initial results were not favorable. In fact, the shares only have recently overtaken the IPO price north of $16.50.
If that wasn’t bad enough, LTHM stock appeared to be headed toward a recovery in 2020. Up until mid-February, shares had a strong start. But that was around the time when it became apparent that the Covid-19 outbreak would become a pandemic.
Still, lithium demand broadly is not going away and the last several weeks have seen an uptick. From smaller electronics to large batteries, everyone is diving into this sector. Therefore, Livent is attractive as a speculative contrarian opportunity. And this is especially valid considering that LHTM has taken off like other high-risk, high-reward lithium stocks to buy.
Power Metals (PWRMF)
Contrary to what some may believe, not all lithium-mining processes are the same. Currently, the two most popular methods are lithium brines and lithium-cesium tantalum pegmatites, more commonly referred to as “hard rock.”
Lithium brines represent the most popular method to which most lithium stocks are levered. However, the drawback is that the process is vulnerable to weather-related issues.
Given that industry demand for the metal is constantly rising, unfavorable weather could severely impact production. To get around this issue, lithium miners are exploring hard rock, which is essentially weather-independent.
One mining company that’s putting the hard-rock concept to the test is Power Metals. With several projects spread around resource-rich Canada, Power Metals aims to be a significant provider of lithium. Plus, the company’s geographically stable region is a big positive for PWRMF stock.
That’s the good news. The not-so-great news is that Power Metals is a genuine, over-the-counter penny stock. Shares tanked spectacularly between the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2019. But PWRMF stock has absolutely skyrocketed this year.
Can it maintain this newfound momentum? Admittedly, you don’t want to get too heavily involved with penny stocks. At the same time, the astounding lift demonstrates the incredible viability of lithium stocks, particularly in this geopolitically charged environment.
And one last “bonus” — shares have come down significantly from its June highs. That’s no guarantee of anything but at least you’re getting a better price.
Lithium Americas (LAC)
Lithium Americas is a direct but completely speculative gamble on the growth potential of lithium stocks. LAC earned itself a healthy dose of street cred with its joint venture with Sociedad Quimica y Minera. Then Ganfeng Lithium bought out SQM in the agreement. Lithium Americas now owns 62.5% of that venture.
The knock on LAC stock, of course, is that it’s volatile. The March doldrums were particularly painful to watch. But on the other hand, shares have been on an upward tear since mid-June.
Further, I believe that many analysts’ bearishness toward the lithium industry is overplayed. Yes, commodity prices fluctuate year to year for various reasons. However, the demand for lithium is broadly trending higher.
It’s not just electric vehicles and other physically imposing technologies that require lithium. Consider that the burgeoning e-cigarette and vaporizer market requires a healthy lithium supply chain to keep running.
So long as the drive for innovation exists, so too will lithium demand. This adds some measure of confidence to the otherwise speculative LAC stock.
Galaxy Resources (GALXF)
Most direct plays in the lithium sector invariably involve mining stocks. Even in the best circumstances, commodity miners aren’t known for their stability and reliability. That said, one of the better ways to help mitigate this risk is to seek companies with diversified portfolios. Galaxy Resources is one such example.
Galaxy’s primary claim to fame is its Sal de Vida project, located in northwest Argentina. Situated in the lithium triangle, the area produces more than 60% of the global lithium supply.
Beyond that, GALXF has projects in its native Australia, as well as Canada. Both regions are geopolitically stable, eliminating a major headache for investors. As I’ve mentioned near the top, stability is a key attribute as we mitigate our supply chains away from China.
Regarding risk factors, you should note that GALXF is a legitimate penny stock, with shares previously trading in a range around 50 cents before more than tripling this year.
At the end of the day, the combination of a still low price point and wildness in trading action is a distraction for Galaxy and other lithium stocks. However, do note that automakers like Toyota (NYSE:TM) could help pick up the slack. Therefore, it’s not entirely unreasonable to see GALXF move higher from here, especially if the geopolitical arena gets nastier.
American Battery Metals (ABML)
Typically, American Battery Metals wouldn’t show up on my radar due to its extremely speculative nature. One only needs to look at the subterranean price for ABML stock to recognize that this isn’t for the risk averse.
That said, the underlying platform is compelling. While it’s highly unlikely that the U.S. can bring back all its manufacturing, a heightened interest exists to insulate industries that are essential to our economy and overall security. In the 21st century and beyond, that means lithium.
Further, American Battery Metals is planning on developing a superior lithium extraction process. If successful, the new technology could bolster our supply chains through faster deliveries. Speculation on this success is what has driven ABML stock in the past.
Of course, that’s no guarantee that American Battery’s process will work out in the end. Nevertheless, if you’ve got some dumb money lying around, you may want to consider this long-shot bet.
Pilbara (PILBF)
Taking a cue from other lithium stocks, Pilbara absorbed a beating from the coronavirus. During the first three months of this year, PILBF stock dropped 52%.
Sentiment improved in April, but trading was very choppy. However, from May onwards, Pilbara has enjoyed significant momentum.
Earlier, the lithium mining segment was in a tough spot. While demand was broadly rising, economic tensions between the U.S. and China previously clouded matters. That conflict hurt automotive forecasts for EVs, which deflated sentiment for lithium stocks.
Still, I like its potential as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. Pilbara gets its name from Australia’s resource-rich Pilbara region.
And the company’s Pilgangoora Project sits atop one of the largest lithium-ore deposits in the world.
A major plus for PILBF is that its key mining project is near established infrastructure. That means it can get its products out to port and feed global demand when it returns. Also, let’s not forget that Australia has its own beef with China regarding the coronavirus.
In the end, it’s a long shot, but PILBF stock features an intriguing narrative, especially at these deflated prices.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.