8 Game-Changing Stocks to Buy for Upside and Innovation

With the markets rallying to or even above all-time highs recently, it’s hard not to get a little bit skeptical. I understand that the enthusiasm is tied to encouraging developments with the novel coronavirus vaccines. Because the pandemic has roiled the economy, a long-term solution implies a return to normal. Nevertheless, with headwinds such as a looming eviction crisis, prospective buyers may want to consider game-changing stocks.
Indeed, maybe they ought to consider game-changing stocks exclusively. According to Caller.com editorialist Heather Loeb, Covid-19 created the “greatest mental health crisis in generations.” Although you might be tempted to declare this hyperbole, Loeb introduces startling statistics, such as suicide rates occurring at 1.6-times every 1% increase in unemployment during the Great Recession. With so much devastation, you know that people are becoming desperate.
And that’s what is most stark about the dichotomy between Wall Street and Main Street. If I remember my history books correctly, people jumped off of buildings during the Great Depression because equities collapsed. Frankly, I’ve never heard of anyone wanting to be done with it all because they scored a bunch of ten-baggers. But that’s just me. Your mileage may vary, as the kids like to say.
Having assessed the strange contradiction, if you still want to bet on the markets, again, go with game-changing stocks. Using my definition, these are securities tied to businesses that are not just profitable but offer transformative solutions to society. Perhaps they disrupt an old, antiquated platform of getting something done. Or they may offer access to opportunities to disenfranchised individuals.
Although the present circumstances appear bleak in many instances, this is also a time of remarkable technological breakthroughs. In fact, the Covid-19 vaccine race, where a solution was delivered in less than one year, is a testament to human ingenuity, irrespective of outside negative circumstances. Thus, your foray into the market should include these game-changing tech stocks:
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)
- Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)
- Eat Beyond (OTCMKTS:EATBF)
- Cyberdyne (OTCMKTS:CYBQY)
Some of these names you might know and some of them you might not. But each is bringing a quality to the table that could potentially revolutionize the integration of technology and society. So, it’s not all bad news, especially with these game-changing stocks to buy.
Game-Changing Stocks to Buy: PayPal (PYPL)
Although luddites might cry foul, technology is becoming a ubiquitous medium for everyone, so much so that it’s nearly impossible to thrive without it. Granted, this has some negatives, such as cybersecurity and online privacy concerns. But by and large, technology helps improve our lives. And this is perhaps no more evident in the financial realm than PayPal.
Indeed, if you’re looking for permanently relevant game-changing stocks, the payment-processing specialist is a great place to start. For one thing, the number of the unbanked could rise and fairly significantly if the economy doesn’t recover as quickly as we’d like.
Data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation indicates that between 2009 and 2011, households without a bank account increased from 7.6% to 8.2%. If we see such an increase moving forward, demand for PYPL stock could rise.
Further, if we avoid an economic catastrophe, PayPal is positioned to advantage the gig economy. Thanks to its user-friendly interface and wide market adoption, PYPL stock has few direct rivals. Therefore, whatever your perspective on the years ahead, this is one of the game-changing stocks to watch closely.
Lemonade (LMND)
Insurance can be a hassle, especially when you’re changing residences. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’re incentivized to carry insurance — and in many cases, it’s a requirement to seal the deal. But paperwork is the last thing most folks want to deal with, especially in this digitalized age. Fortunately, Lemonade seized this opportunity with an app that streamlines the entire process.
Using artificial intelligence, the company claims to get you insured in 90 seconds. Further, with renters insurance starting at $5 and homeowners insurance starting at $25, LMND stock is perfectly levered to the millennial and emerging Generation Z demographics. As well, the company offers pet insurance starting from $10, which is a huge business. Most Americans love their four-legged friends, none more so than millennials, where approximately 70% report owning at least one pet.
Best of all, demand continues to grow for app-based solutions to traditionally clunky processes. Earlier this month, Lemonade announced that its app launched in France. Now, French users are able to get renters insurance almost instantaneously. While insurance companies usually don’t rank among game-changing stocks, you should make an exception for LMND stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)
During this terribly divisive political season that appears to be worsening, it’s hard to find consensus on anything. Strangely, though, both Democrats and Republicans seem to have consensus on two controversial issues: first, what I will politely term “botanical solutions” and second, national defense. Long story short, the common narrative is that Republicans love spending for war and Democrats love waging it.
If this trend continues — and it’s likely that it will given President-elect Joe Biden’s soft spot for the military — one of the game-changing stocks to buy is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. While it’s not what you would call dinner room conversation, some of the best innovations have sprouted on humanity’s desire to kill one another. With the underlying advanced warfare machinery underlining KTOS stock, Kratos ensures that the American people are on the side dishing out the business.
Of course, what I’ve mentioned above sounds terribly cynical. But humans are inherently good at self-destruction. With KTOS stock, at least you have the knowledge that our service members have the best chance of survivability, making this one of the more patriotic game-changing stocks.
Axon Enterprise (AAXN)
Staying with the controversial side of game-changing stocks, Axon Enterprise has been in the news recently. As manufacturers of taser smart weapons and body cameras for law enforcement, AAXN stock is not what you would call a feel-good story, considering the brand’s involvement in high-profile incidents. Of course, with the tragic death of George Floyd — which ultimately contributed to calls for social justice — you might immediately brand Axon as a vice play.
Granted, I don’t think AAXN stock will ever lose its “bad boy” image. However, I also believe that Axon Enterprise and law enforcement in general is getting a bad rap. Let me be 100% clear — what happened to Mr. Floyd was disgraceful, no question about it. But I do question the logic of overhauling entire police infrastructures on the basis of a terrible incident.
Naturally, the counterargument is that law enforcement has been involved in many other controversial incidents, many of which have not been circulated widely to the public. I get that. But Axon provides the technology to provide better health outcomes so that criminal suspects can have their day in court. I think that’s a positive even though this is an ugly industry.
Fujifilm (FUJIY)
Although the Covid-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for all of us, if there’s one bright spot, it’s that the crisis caused investors to consider game-changing stocks in the pharmaceutical space. Due to their vaccine development and encouraging clinical data, names like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) put many smiles on stakeholders’ faces. But the biggest long-term beneficiary could turn out to be Fujifilms.
Wait, the camera maker? While Fujifims was a powerhouse back when, you know, film was a thing, not too many analysts discuss FUJIY stock. Largely, this is because shares are traded in the over-the-counter exchange and because Japanese firms for years lost their relevance. But that relevance is coming back, and it’s not because of their cameras, as great as they are.
Instead, FUJIY stock is levered to the biologics production industry. Specifically, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies was selected to manufacture Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine at its facilities located in North Carolina. Also, Fujifilms has a biomanufacturing site in Texas, where it stands ready for vaccine production under Operation Warp Speed.
Not only is the technology to mass produce vaccines vital moving forward, so is the importance of keeping critical medical supply chains in house. Don’t be surprised to see FUJIY’s stock rise, both metaphorically and literally.
Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)
Heading into the riskier names among game-changing stocks, we have Ocean Power Technologies. A wave energy specialist, OPTT stock is conceptually the most profound clean renewable energy solution in my opinion.
Mainly, you have President-elect Biden’s emphasis on shifting away from fossil fuels toward green energy infrastructure. The problem is that the most common platforms, solar and wind power, are intermittent. If mother nature doesn’t play along according to forecast, these sources can be rendered mute. As well, they’re space-intrusive and are plain ugly.
This is where OPTT stock can truly shine. As an underwater structure, Ocean Power generates usable energy through the ocean’s movements. It solves myriad challenges associated with traditional green power systems, primarily intermittency and aesthetic offensiveness. As well, most of the earth is covered in water, and most of that water is ocean water. Finally, we have the technology to make good use of it.
Of course, not everything about Ocean Power is ideal. Before you dive in, you should note that the company’s financials leave much to be desired. Still, if you’re tolerant to risk, this could be one of the most groundbreaking of game-changing stocks.
Eat Beyond (EATBF)
Among the top performers of game-changing stocks in recent years has been the plant-based meat phenomenon. I’ve been skeptical about this development as we’ve seen many fads before in the food and beverage space, only for them to peter out ignominiously. But so far, the premium valuation in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has proven me wrong.
But now, I can understand why people are hesitant to engage BYND as the risk of holding the bag has increased, at least from a perceptional standing. Thus, if you want the potential of explosive growth, you may want to consider Eat Beyond and EATBF stock.
On paper, Eat Beyond is an “investment issuer in Canada focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector.” What this means in laymen terms is that the company identifies and acquires equity in diverse global corporations involved in the plant-based meat market. Therefore, you can get valuable, comprehensive exposure through one investment umbrella.
Most importantly, industry experts believe that value of plant-based meat worldwide will hit $35.5 billion in 2027. Further, the food shortages associated with the Covid-19 crisis appears to have given a branding lift for the alternative meat space.
Cyberdyne (CYBQY)
Chances are, when discussing tech-based game-changing stocks, you’ve heard of augmented reality. But what about augmented mobility? This is an area where Cyberdyne — not to be confused with Cyberdyne Systems Laboratory, which infamously attempted to destroy all humanity — steps into the picture. I’ve been talking about CYBQY stock off and on over the years but it’s only now when shares are truly enjoying their day in the sun.
Frankly, this is a speculative investment, so risk-averse folks may want to wait until prices have cooled down. But if they do, you’ll want to strongly consider CYBQY stock. Primarily, the underlying company developed HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb), which is the world’s first cyborg-type robot. Designed to improve, support or enhance natural physical functions, Cyberdyne is a pioneer of practical augmented mobility.
For now, the company is focused on developing HAL for medical needs, which is a huge business due to the aging population of developed nations. But further down the line, Cyberdyne can perhaps exponentially improve the capacity of human operators, enabling greater performance efficiencies across a variety of economic sectors.
