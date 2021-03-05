Reddit Penny Stocks: FUSE, RY, AVA, LE, RAD and Other Top Names on the Popular Subreddit

Reddit Penny Stocks continues to collect investors looking for the best small stocks to take a chance on.
Let’s look at some of the favorite stocks on the subreddit that investors may want to look into.
- Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) — FUSE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded last year. Shares of the stock are down 1.2% as of this writing. Here’s what to know about the company.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) — This is Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization. RY stock was up 1.2% this morning. Learn more about it here.
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) — AVA is an American energy company and a larger one investors wouldn’t normally think to see on the Reddit Penny Stocks. Either way, shares are up 2.5% today. Get up to date on AVA stock at this link.
- Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) — The clothing and home decor retailer has been struggling of late and that makes it a target for investors hoping for a turnaround. Shares were down 6.5% as of this writing. Read up on LE here.
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) — The pharmacy is another one unexpected on a penny stocks subreddit but here it is. Shares of RAD stock are down 1.8% today. Here’s the latest RAD news.
- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) — This entertainment company is more of what investors expect to see on the subreddit with a low entry price under $2 per share. GNUS stock was down 13.4% Friday morning. Investors wanting more GNUS content can follow this link.
- NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) — Here’s a stock that both Reddit Penny Stocks and r/WallStreetBets are loving today. Its shares are mostly flat as of this writing. Learn more about the stock here.
- Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) — This provider of live esports entertainment finishes up the list of popular Reddit Penny Stocks today. AESE stock was down 26% as of this writing. Catch up on AESE news at this link.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.