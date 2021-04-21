PATH Stock: 18 Things for Potential UiPath Investors to Know as Shares Begin Trading

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock is set to start trading today and there’s plenty that investors need to know about the company’s initial public offering (IPO).
Let’s take a look at some of the most important details about the UiPath IPO for potential investors in PATH stock.
- To start off with, the company is listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the PATH stock ticker.
- The company is listing shares of its stock for $56 each.
- That’s higher than its expected IPO price range, which valued shares between $52 to $54 each.
- UiPath’s IPO also has it offering up 9,416,384 shares of PATH stock.
- Selling stockholders are listing 14,474,393 shares of stock in the IPO.
- However, the company’s won’t see any proceeds from selling stockholders offering up their shares.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 3,583,616 shares.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and the lead acting bookrunners of the IPO.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Securities are active bookrunners for the offering.
- Several others are also acting as passive bookrunners of the IPO.
- UiPath’s IPO is set to end on Friday.
- The company is a developer of automation software.
- This software allows its customers to increase efficiency by automating repetitive tasks.
- It looks like investors are hungry for a stock like PATH.
- UiPath was previously targeting a price range of $43 to $50 with 21.3 million shares.
- Instead, the company increased the price and share amount to meet demand from potential investors.
- That means there are high expectations for PATH stock to perform well when it goes public.
- Excited investors will just have to wait until it starts trading later today to see if the stock can meet those expectations.
UiPath isn’t the only company that has been catching the eyes of investors with an IPO recently.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.