UTME Stock: 17 Things to Know About Low-Cost Mobile Play UTime as Shares Skyrocket

UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors take interest in the company following its recent initial public offering (IPO).
Here’s everything investors need to know about UTME stock.
- UTime is a Chinese mobile company focused on developing and manufacturing phones, accessories, and other related products.
- Unlike most mobile comapnies, UTME isn’t aiming for big spenders.
- Instead, the company is aiming at budget customers in established and emerging markets.
- That has it working to create devices and products that are cost-effective.
- UTime only just launched its IPO on Tuesday.
- This saw the company offering up 3.75 million shares of UTME stock at a price of $4 each.
- That set the company up to earn $15 million in gross proceeds from the IPO.
- The IPO is going to close on Thursday.
- Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter of the UTime IPO.
- Brilliant Norton Securities Company Limited and Fosun Hani Securities Limited are acting as co-underwriters for the offering.
- UTime wants to use the funds gained from its IPO to expand its business.
- That includes growing its U.S. branch and upgrading its offerings.
- The company’s focus on cheap phones means that it doesn’t yet have one that offers 4G to customers.
- UTME hopes to fix this with the extra development that funds from the offering will allow.
- One of its more interesting plans is Bluetooth glasses.
- The idea of a budget company offering Bluetooth glasses when many larger companies haven’t entered the space yet is strange.
- It’s also unknown just how well these glasses would be able to compete against possible offerings from larger rivals such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG).
UTME stock was up 113.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.