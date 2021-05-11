11 Things to Know About Litecoin as LTC Investors Hope for the $400 Mark

Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) is on the rise Monday as investors in the cryptocurrency hope it reaches the $400 mark soon.
Litecoin was trading at around $392 this morning and that positive movement could carry it higher. While it already jumped about $400 yesterday, it didn’t stay above that price. Investors are no doubt hoping they can push it higher again and keep it from falling.
Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at Litecoin and everything investors need to know about it.
- For starters, Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created to be open source.
- The creator of the cryptocurrency is computer scientist Charlie Lee.
- Lee was working for Google before it became Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) when he created Litecoin and later went on to have a job at Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) for a time.
- The cryptocurrency was an early spinoff of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) that was made in October 2011.
- While a spin-off of bitcoin, there are various differences between the two cryptocurrencies.
- For example, Litecoin processes a block every two and a half minutes instead of bitcoin’s every 10 minutes.
- That allows for fast confirming of transactions with LTC instead of BTC.
- It’s also worth mentioning that Bitcoin uses scrypt algorithm.
- This makes it harder to create mining machines for the cryptocurrency.
- It’s also worth noting that Lee sold off all of its Litecoin back in 2018.
- The founder of the cryptocurrency did so to avoid conflict of interests while developing it.
LTC was up 7.9% as of noon Monday over a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency is also sitting 209.2% higher since the start of the year.
